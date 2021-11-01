Getting over the bump

TWO-TIME breast cancer survivor Monica Phillips-Bailey is encouraging women to defeat the fear of the unknown and get their annual check-ups, including breast self-examinations and mammograms, to increase their prospects for recovery and survival.

The month of October was recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and each year women are encouraged to practise regular breast self-examinations to detect any abnormalities in their breasts. Early detection, according to the experts, can lead to more effective treatment that can save lives.

“Many of us are suffering from this fear factor. Do not be afraid to go to your doctor. Talk to him or her on a one-to-one basis and, if you are put on medication, please take it as prescribed,” she said during a special webinar hosted by Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company.

Phillips-Bailey did her regular breast examinations and it so happened that she found bumps, not just once, but twice in her lifetime. “I went to my doctor for further investigation. I did a mammogram, and I also had an ultrasound done. My doctor advised me that I should do a biopsy. Most of the cancer growth was removed in the biopsy, but my doctor suggested that, to be on the safe side, I should remove some of the lymph nodes in my arm,” she said.

According to the two-time cancer survivor, her first experience with the disease was in her early years, and she carried on as normal, but the second time was a stressful and difficult time for her. However, with added support from her church and extended family, she was able to overcome the challenges.

“I read up a lot about breast cancer and how to survive. I changed my diet and my entire lifestyle. I also became less stressed about things that are not important. I even started making my own juices, and that included fruits and vegetables, and I drank plenty of water,” Phillips-Bailey said.

She said that it wasn't hard for her to stay positive because she believes that life is made for living. “Someone once said to me that having cancer is not a death sentence and life goes on. As long as you eat properly, exercise, and enjoy the natural and simple things in life, you will survive,” Phillips-Bailey said.

Gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Sara Lawrence-Lewis, founder of Charis Women's Wellness and Maternity Care Centre, said with the five-year relative survival rate for breast cancer, early detection is key.

“It is so important and we tell our women that they need to have proper check-ups and self-examination, do their mammograms and get checked by a doctor,” she said.

She said, according to statistics, one in every 21 women in Jamaica will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Approximately 281, 550 new cases will be diagnosed in 2021.

“The cost of cancer treatment, including surgery and post-surgery care far outweighs what you would pay to get a screening done. Only one to two per cent of abnormal mammograms need a biopsy, while 60 to 70 per cent of biopsies will find no evidence of cancer. Feeling a bump in the breast does not mean that you have cancer, so get tested to ensure that you are cancer-free,” Dr Lawrence-Lewis added.

Phillips-Bailey's recovery was also made easier, as she had a critical illness insurance plan from Scotiabank. The plan helped to prepare her for the expenses associated with breast cancer, including surgery and chemotherapy.

Phillips-Bailey and Lawrence-Lewis were both guests on ScotiaLIVE Season 3: Episode 3, Getting Over the Bump that was streamed live recently on Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms.

In recognition and support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Scotia Insurance donated 15 'Well Woman' visits and additional full female examinations to Charis Women's Wellness and Maternity Care Centre to assist women in financial need.