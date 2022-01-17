Gov't to honour 60 exceptional women to mark Jamaica's Diamond Jubilee and IWD

MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that the ministry plans to honour 60 women in March this year to mark the observance of International Women's Day and as part of the Jamaica 60 celebrations.

Grange made the announcement as she spoke at the launch ceremony for the Scotiabank Women Initiative, which the bank says will “make capital more accessible to local businesswomen and provide tailored solutions, training opportunities, advisory services and mentorship”.

Grange said the women to be honoured will be drawn from various sectors and groups to represent a wide cross-section of the Jamaican population.

“These are women who have broken the glass ceiling, survived and excelled,” she said.

In welcoming the Scotiabank Women Initiative, Grange said, “I am happy that Jamaica is the first country outside of Canada in which Scotiabank is operating this programme, aimed at advancing women-led and women-owned businesses in Jamaica, the Caribbean and Latin America”.

“What Scotiabank is starting here heralds what will be its contribution to reduce the anomalies which exist in the funding of women entrepreneurs in not just Jamaica but in the region in general,” she added.

“You are leading the way at no better time than now, the beginning of a new year — our Diamond Jubilee Year, and during this pandemic time which has had a negative, almost devastating impact, particularly on our women.”