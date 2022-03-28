Grab a broomstick and get fit

PROMOTING the image of a woman with a broom or mopstick isn't exactly politically correct in 2022, but using these props in exercise will get you excellent results.

The broom or mopstick workout — which has a fancy name, stick mobility exercise — is a training programme that improves your flexibility, strength, and coordination, and women should certainly think about including it in their routines.

“This exercise will help you move well, stretch, balance, and increase strength,” said personal trainer Demario Johns.

“It will improve your flexibility, and prepare you for taking on other exercises which may have seemed more daunting.”

The broomstick is standard apparatus in many gyms, used as a prop that makes it a little bit more exciting to do the exercises. These include workouts like leg lifts and abs crunches, which are made more impactful by the addition of the stick.

“Training with the stick is designed to help you move better by improving your mobility, stability, and strength,” Johns said “It improves your range of motion, muscle activation, coordination and body awareness to build a strong foundation for better movement.”

He said that any stick can be used, once you're able to get a good grip needed for the full range of exercises.

“Regular use can improve your athletic performance, protection from injury, recovery from injury, and recovery from exercise faster,” he added.

Here are a few exercises you can perfectly execute by adding a stick.

Leg lifts

You can work out your butt and legs with this simple workout. Hold the broomstick in an upright position to your left with your hands holding it in place. You will then need to lift your right foot about one inch off the ground and thrust it to the side and back to the stick. After completing 20 repetitions, you can switch the stick to your right side and move your foot from the opposite direction.

Oblique twist

One of the most popular broomstick workouts is the twist. It helps to tone your abs and reduce the flab. Place the stick behind your head and across your shoulders, and steady it with both hands on either side. Slightly bend your knees and twist your body from one side to the next to tone your midsection. You can do three sets of 15 repetitions.

Ab crunches

With the broomstick tightly grasped and with both hands and feet apart, slightly bend your knees, hold both hands over your head, and crunch your abs. You should be feeling the squeeze in your abs as you do this workout.

Planks

Lie down on your stomach and lift your leg an inch above the ground. You should then grasp a broomstick with both hands while lying down and with your arms outstretched, count to 15 before you lower both your arms and your feet. Start the process all over again.

Elbows to knee crunch

Grasp the broomstick with both hands behind your head and lower your right elbow to meet your left knee as you raise it. While standing in an upright position, you would then lower your left elbow to meet your right knee. Continue to alternate these two movements to give your abs a good workout.

Butt squats

With feet together, hold the broomstick in front of you and squat deeply. Return to standing position and repeat the move again. You can do three sets of 15 repetitions or as many as your fitness level will allow.

Regular squats

Place a chair behind you, hold the broomstick in your hands, and with legs apart, thrust your butt out and lower until it reaches the chair. Your hands grasping the broomstick should be held in front of your chest as you lower your body. This is a great exercise to strengthen your core.