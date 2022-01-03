Grange promises support for Super Six

MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has assured the group of women practical shooters known as the Super Six that she will assist them as they prepare to represent Jamaica in the 2022 Pan American Shooting Competition in the United States.

Led by Superintendent of Police Steve Brown, the Super Six, comprising four policewomen and two civilians, paid a courtesy call on the minister at her offices recently. The women are Corporal Kayla Keane, Renee Rickhi, Yeonie Campbell, Detective Corporal Sasha-Gay Mullings, Constable Shayon Francis and Constable Sheresa Solan.

The visit followed a local practical shooting competition in which the all-woman Super Six surprised everyone by placing eighth out 17 teams in the male dominated competition after training for less than three weeks.

“I am more than willing to help these ladies. I am very excited by their performance. They show strength and determination. They are fearless. It is a good look and a good move. More and more, women have to make their presence felt,” Grange said.

“I also find it very interesting that they have said they will retain the name Super Six even when the group expands beyond six and that they have formed a bond that will strengthen them even further as they pursue their goals.

“I am more than willing to help. I have always advocated for more support for women in sports and I have demonstrated this in tangible ways. In fact, I am now looking at establishing a special fund for women in sports,” Grange said.