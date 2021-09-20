HIGHS AND MORE HIGHS

EVERYONE loves a bit of good news, especially when they've been dealing with negativity for a long time. And there's nothing that has been as sobering and dreadful as the last 20 months, when the pandemic hit our shores and disrupted life as we knew it.

But thinking about good things is good for our hearts, minds, and souls — a chicken soup of sorts, even as we deal with the disruption that the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused. Example, people have been spending more time with their families, estranged families have connected on a deeper level, and the social limits imposed by the COVID-19 crisis have led people to reassess the value of relationships they may have taken for granted.

Stories of panic and dread have been part and parcel of the narrative for the longest while, but there are people who will tell you that beyond those, they've found actual good in the bad that has been COVID-19.

COMING CLOSER TO GOD

Shantrese Brown:

I hadn't been anywhere near church and faith for a long time, but the pandemic has drawn me to lean on the Lord with fresh faith in the midst of these uncertain times. I lost my job in the tourism industry very early on, and as a domino effect, stood to lose everything I'd worked hard for, including my home. I remember one day driving and just bawling, and on that journey from Kingston to Portmore, I just poured my heart out to God. Would you know that He answered, He heard the needs of my heart, and He provided. I found other employment and I'm doing better, and whenever I'm led down that path of sadness again, I know where to turn for peace.

BETTER PARENTS

Marlon and Delania Robinson:

We were in the rat race for so long that something other people would have seen as abnormal had become normal to us. Every morning would see us getting up from 4:00 to be out of the house by 5:30 to make the long drive from Old Harbour to Kingston so the kids could get to school, and we would rinse and repeat each morning. We were exhausted, didn't even talk, there was no time for any family time. Work from home and online schooling has meant more family time, and we're all in the same space, learning about each other. We've learnt things about our children we didn't know before, and are now more involved in their school and lives. So it has definitely brought our family closer together.

SAVED OUR MARRIAGE

Henry F:

I got COVID and I must say that the one person who nursed me back to health was the one person who I had been giving no ends of trouble. My wife was there for me, and I went to death's door, and after recovering I made a vow that I would never do anything to hurt her again. And I mean it. Before, I had lost my way, and was all over the place doing all kinds of things, and disrespecting her. But I saw death, and I know now that, that kind of life isn't worth it.

OPENED UP NEW WORK OPPORTUNITIES

Kayon S:

With work from home I am able to do my duties for work and also do freelance work. Our pay was cut for a long while, and it was either go out to steal or find another source of income. I signed up with this online agency and the work has been pouring in, and best of all, it's all manageable. I've even been able to log a few free courses online, to improve my marketability. I'm now a more skilled and valuable worker because I challenged myself during the pandemic.

TOOK A LEAP OF FAITH

Natalie Mattis:

I was made redundant after 20 years at a company, and I initially saw it as the worst thing that could possibly happen, and at the worst time. But it forced me out of complacency, and forced me to take a leap of faith into a business I wanted to do for a while. Now I'm fully involved in building my business based on a skill I mastered, and sales have been good. All of my marketing has been by word of mouth and social media, and the feedback has been amazing. If the pandemic hadn't forced my company to let workers go, I wouldn't have been inspired to take a leap or faith doing something I love.