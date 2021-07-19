He says: The moment I knew I wanted to marry her

CHOOSING a mate is a life-changing decision — some people will tell you that it is a 'love at first sight' experience, while for others it is a period filled with dating and spending time together before they know that they have found the right one. For some it's ordained — a spiritual connection — for others they just know deep within their souls. And still others start out not being so sure, but realise along the way that they were meant to be.

This week we ask men, when was that moment that you knew your wife was the one?

Roy McPherson, 30:

I always shared the belief that God puts a man and a woman together for marriage. The moment I went into a relationship with my then girlfriend, I knew I wanted to marry her.

Dwight Atkinstall, 49:

I have been married to Sophia for 25 years. We met at the Ministry of Education and we dated for three years. Our relationship was at different stages — at first we were just acquaintances, then it graduated to best friends, then I decided I wanted to take it a notch further because I recognised that we had similar goals and she was someone that I could share my thought processes with. She was compassionate, caring and understanding and I believed that she was the individual to make my life better.

A Getfield, 50:

The main thing is love for sure, that's the greatest factor, but within that factor you will have sub factors. What you'll find is that people will have certain things that they will be looking for in a woman and once you can lay hands on those factors within a woman that you like, or you would want, that would be a plus for you.

Steve Evans, 49:

We met going to church. I am the type of person to admire people's ways and attitudes and I admired her ways and attitudes — how she did certain things, how she presented herself. After getting to know her, we became friends, then we started dating and then our relationship just grew. It wasn't a process that took long, it was done pretty quickly as things just fell into place.

Alvin Allen, 57:

That moment came when she came to spend a weekend with me and I left her at home and went to work the Saturday morning. On my return, my old curtain was changed, I had new sheets on my bed, new utensils in the kitchen, and a warm meal. I knew then.