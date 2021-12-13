How do you know when your significant other is lying?

THEY say you can know that a man's lying when his lips are moving, which means that it's generally accepted that men tell tall tales, and there's not much that can be done about it. In fact, it's been proven by science — the 2019 study Lie prevalence, lie characteristics and strategies of self-reported good liars by Brianna L Verigin et al, published in the journal PLOS One, found that men are twice as likely as women to consider themselves to be good at lying and at getting away with it.



Women do lie too — but other studies show though that women won't lie for their own benefit, rather, they are willing to do so for someone else if they feel criticised or pressured.



How do you know when someone is lying? These people below share the telltale signs in their significant others.

Jody, 27:

My boyfriend is the king of storytelling and he doesn't realise that most times I can tell that he's lying, I just can't bother to call him out on it. He will brag about his achievements — he's a small business owner — women who come on to him, and how much money he's making, I guess to impress me, but he can never keep up with the lies if I interrogate him. So he will make a statement, and like the detective I am I will have a follow-up question, then he will act offended and try to divert because I'm trying to get more details. That's when I usually know that he's fibbing.

Allison, 23:

Some things are just common sense, and men love to overinflate things to their benefit, they also lie to make women feel better. I know he's lying when he compliments me, because of the type of women he really likes, and the type of woman I was before I had kids. So he will reassure me that I'm not heavy, but I know it's a lie because I'm not blind.

Tashana, 30:

His Adam's apple will start going up and down and he will start sweating on his upper lip, then he will start fanning himself like a menopausal woman when caught in a lie. It's so obvious, and most of the times I can tell fact from fiction, but who has time to be analysing the hows and whys of a man's actions? I just leave him to his deceptive self and mind my business.

Julian, 40:

She will start twirling her hair — even if her hair is in a bun or something she will find a strand of it and twirl it subconsciously. I've noticed that little quirk for years, and she doesn't know that I know that it only happens when she's trying to play me.

Christian, 23:

My girlfriend is quite good at lying and she has fooled me sometimes, but I know how to read her now. Whenever she lies she goes into great detail with her explanations — too many details, like she's trying to cover all her bases. Even little things like a trip to the supermarket, she will exaggerate every single detail, as if she practised her lines. She's good, but I know that she's a little con artist.