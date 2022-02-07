YOUNG entrepreneur Lacey-Ann Bartley is Managing Director, Bartley's All in Wood in Manchester. She sat with us for five minutes to discuss her business.

AW: What was your first job?

LB: Working with my father as his assistant in the workshop. My job was to hand him the correct tools and screws, etc. My role gradually grew to include, and is not limited to, supervising the work team and checking materials. I had to work my way up and earn my way to MD — this princess had to work. I was 'Sawdust-ella'.

AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?

LB: My best achievement to date is actually moving my home-based business to a commercial factory space.

AW: When would you say you have worked the hardest?

LB: I have worked my hardest during this pandemic to keep the business afloat for both my team and my family. The pandemic has been a hard road that tested both my leadership skills and ability to find solutions.

AW: What is your go-to thing for inspiration/motivation?

LB: Over my quest to make Bartley's into a household name, I have had to look internally for motivation and inspiration, but sometimes I get low, at that time I cry out to God and pray for His guidance, blessing, wisdom and help. My mom would say that He is the source from which all good things flow. Many entrepreneurs struggle with anxiety and I am no less... I have been using tools such as meditation and aromatherapy to help me be the best me.

AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?

LB: Know your craft and FEAR NOT! BE THE BEST! Be so good that they must take notice. The best investment you can make is in yourself.