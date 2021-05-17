Lupus: The 'disease of many faces' that affects mainly women

LUPUS Awareness Month is observed in May. Jamaica has one of the highest rates of lupus worldwide, with thousands of Jamaicans affected by this serious, lifelong, and in some cases life-threatening autoimmune disease, typically without warning, at the peak of their productive lives. Delayed diagnosis or inadequate treatment may lead to permanent disability or even death.

Below are some facts about the disease, from the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica.

WHAT IS LUPUS?

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, commonly known as lupus, is a disorder of the immune system. In lupus, the immune system becomes over-reactive. It produces antibodies which damage normal healthy cells. This in turn leads to disease of the organs to which the antibodies were directed.

While lupus patients have an over-reactive immune system, they sometimes are not as effective in coping with common infections such as respiratory or bowel infections. This problem is further aggravated if the patients are on medications such as corticosteroids and immuno-suppressive drugs. Infections may not only become life threatening, but they can also make the lupus become active.

Lupus has a different disease pattern in different patients, according to the antibodies involved. Most patients with lupus suffer from joint pains and skin rashes. However, many also develop fluid around the heart and lungs, and in some cases, kidney disease and dysfunction of some brain activities.

WHO GETS LUPUS?

Anyone can develop lupus; however, lupus can occur more often in certain groups. For example, lupus most often first develops in younger persons, between the ages of 15 and 44 years. Also, 90 per cent of those with lupus are female and certain ethnic groups such as Afro-Caribbean, Hispanic and some Asian and native groups are also at higher risk.

Lupus occurs mostly in young women, at an average age of 22 years. However, the disease can also affect males.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE SYMPTOMS OF LUPUS?

Lupus can cause different symptoms in different persons and so is sometimes called “the disease of many faces”. Common symptoms can include skin rash, joint pain, fatigue (unusual tiredness) and hair loss, mouth or nose ulcers or colour changes in the digits when cold.

However, lupus can have severe complications including kidney failure, heart or lung involvement, seizures or brain dysfunction, blood clots and recurrent pregnancy loss.

HOW IS LUPUS DIAGNOSED?

There is no one test for lupus. Lupus is suspected when persons have several of the signs or symptoms that raise suspicion for the disease. Tests are then ordered to rule out other causes for these symptoms and to detect patterns on blood tests that help confirm the diagnosis.

IS THERE A CURE?

There is no cure for lupus yet; however, many treatments are available that can control the disease and prevent organ damage. Early and adequate treatment are important for the best result. By achieving and maintaining good control of lupus, it is possible for most persons with lupus to enjoy a full and normal life.

HOW CAN I MANAGE MY LUPUS?

Regular follow up with your rheumatologist and adherence to your medications are important for the control of your disease. Lupus treatments can often be very expensive; however, in Jamaica, many medications are provided through the government health system or now attract a subsidy from the National Health Fund.

Lifestyle measures such as protecting yourself from the sun, minimising stress and maintaining a healthy lifestyle such as exercising and eating wholesome meals are also beneficial.

The Lupus Foundation of Jamaica operates from 7 Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5. Telephone 876-754-8458 or call/text/WhatsApp the helpline at 876-778-3892. E-mail info@lupusfoundationjamaica.org.