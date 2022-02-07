Make your executive profile appointment today

UNLESS we are unwell, many of us stay clear of the doctor's office — and perhaps we can blame it on the reactive culture that we have long practised. However, with so many chronic illnesses on the rise in recent years as a result of our lifestyles and other factors, General Practitioner Dr Annetta Wishart says it is time to ditch the “if it's not broken, why fix it” culture and become more proactive with managing your health and well-being, because waiting for a medical crisis can be catastrophic.

She pointed out that the best place to start is with an executive profile.

“Getting an executive profile is an important screening method. It assists with preventative care (flagging and addressing issues before they develop into health problems) and aids in managing patients who have comorbidities (chronic illnesses) such as hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, etc,” Dr Wishart explained.

The general recommendation is to schedule an annual executive profile. In many health facilities, the comprehensive check will cost upwards of $25,000 in the absence of health insurance. However, Dr Wishart said that this is a small price to pay for peace of mind since it helps your physician to detect diseases early on and manage existing conditions more effectively which will reduce the likelihood of illness and hospitalisation.

The basic medical profile includes the following tests:

•A complete blood count— to evaluate for anaemia and signs of infection)

•Liver function screening

•Kidney function screening

•Calcium screening

•Syphilis screening

•Glucose level check

•Urine microscopy (check for infections and signs of possible kidney stones)

•Stool test (to check for signs of bleeding)

•Prostate screening for men.

•Other general tests include vital signs check – heart and respiratory rates, blood pressure, body temperature and body mass index.

•Women are encouraged to do their Pap smears and breast exams.

As part of the comprehensive profile, patients also get nutritional counselling, fitness advice, and physician recommendations as is necessary. Once the results from the tests are available patients meet again with their doctor to go over their results and devise an action plan and alter recommendations as they see fit.