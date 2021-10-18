See her and come live with her...

THEY say the book about understanding women is filled with blank pages because it's really not a subject with one specific set of rules or notes for how to manoeuvre. Ask any man who has tried and he will tell you that, that's like taking on the most mammoth task and, in fact, many times it's better to just go along with the flow and have a woman teach you the specifics about what she wants in her specific space, in her timing, for a peaceful life.

Corey Wayne, life coach and author of How To Be A 3% Man, Winning The Heart Of The Woman Of Your Dreams, has a YouTube channel that explores a lot of the trying issues with women, including the topic Some Women Are Nuts! which “discusses why [men] should always be cautious and look for signs that [a woman] is normal and healthy instead of ignoring signs she's a little loopy due to borderline personality disorder, being passive aggressive, emotionally immature, etc...”

What are some of the interesting things that men have found out about women after they started living with them? Read on.

Meantime, Wayne's book claims to teach men the hidden secrets to completely understand women, and for women, too, relationship wisdom to help them “learn things [they] did not even understand or know about [themselves and how they] have behaved in certain ways with certain men”.

For these men below, it's advice that couldn't have come sooner as they try to figure out the women they encountered.

Paul:

Women are the devil. How do I know this? My girlfriend will shower with the water on at the hottest temperature, even if it's roasting outside, and she doesn't get scalded. And we live in Portmore! I don't understand it at all, because if I do the same, I will get burned. I can't shower with her because she has to bathe in very hot water. It's like she's practising for the time she will roast in hell fire!

Cason:

I found a few things she did rather interesting. For example, she only drank pure spring water but filled the ice tray from the tap, she couldn't go to the bathroom without magazines or other printed material, and she always had to go shower immediately after sex, no cuddle time until after she was clean. And she wouldn't kiss me in the morning until after I had brushed my teeth.

Richie:

I learned how evil they can be... and good at the same time. My fiancée can be so cruel to me sometimes, especially when we have an argument and I lose, she will go weeks, even months, without showing me affection or granting me sexual favours. But you'd never know this from the persona she projects to the world. Everyone on Instagram thinks we're the perfect couple based on the photos she posts. And then when we're around family, she is so loving and generous with the children and the elders that I begin to love her all over again, until I remember what an evil witch she is to me at home.

Malloy:

You can't just go into the bathroom with her when she's bathing or getting ready because certain aspects of her care she won't want you to see. And this whole ritual can take a long time, depending on what day of the week it is. For example, on Sundays my wife will shave, exfoliate, do a facial, wash her hair, and moisturise her whole body, and this is something she does not want me to be involved in – I can't even be in the same space. So, basically, we're supposed to share everything together, but she still has this secret beautification ritual that only she can participate in.

Edmond:

Even the most subservient woman will act like your supervisor in some areas – whether it's her “territory” like the laundry or the kitchen, or ownership of the Netflix account and what you're allowed to watch, what you're allowed to eat, what you're allowed to wear. When I was courting my wife she was the sweetest, and always quoted scripture about how I would be her king and she'd be there to fulfil my every desire. But now it's like living with the Gestapo – I can't do anything freely at all –and, based on what my married brethren have to say, all of them are like that.

Gary:

When she's trying to impress you she'll be the most docile creature, but once she gets you, C-TOC [Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch] has nothing on her. Once she decides that you're hers, she will be detective, investigator, lawyer, and judge of all your affairs, and you'd better not have a problem with it. Worse if you decide to marry her – the once cute little shorty will turn into a demon spawn once she believes that you're playing her. I'm still amazed at the transformation she makes once my wife suspects that I'm not being 100 per cent honest with her.