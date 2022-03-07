Signs, causes and treatment options for endometriosis

WOMEN are encouraged to be in-tuned with their bodies so they can understand the signs, causes and treatment options available for endometriosis.

“Endometriosis is a condition that causes endometrium, the lining on the inside of the uterus, to deposit outside of the uterus. It affects one in 10 women,” explained Dr Adrian Jackson of Vera Medical in Old Harbour.

“It is associated with inflammation and pain in the pelvic area, infertility, painful sex, pain just before the period starts, and painful passage of stool.”

He said these symptoms often go undetected because women do not think of endometriosis when experiencing these discomforts. However, Dr Jackson urges that we take note of these signs and not be nonchalant as they can be warning signs of a larger issue.

There are three stages of endometriosis but this is not an indicator of the pain a woman may be experiencing when she has the disease.

“Stages of endometriosis do not correlate to the severity of the pain, so a person who may have stage one, for example, may have worse pain than somebody who has stage four and vice versa,” Dr Jackson explained. “It is difficult to [name the] stage unless you [do] laparoscopic surgery to see the amount of deposits.”

Timing of the diagnosis is difficult and unpredictable, as women who will develop these symptoms are usually of childbearing age.

“Suspicion of endometriosis can be diagnosed with symptoms, but to be sure [of] the diagnosis is by surgery, to see the deposits which can be removed at the time of surgery to relieve some of the symptoms,” the doctor added.

There is nothing that can be done to prevent endometriosis, although medication can be taken to alleviate the symptoms. “Treatment includes pain medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), over-the-counter medication, or other hormonal methods to stop the period. Diet changes include avoiding foods that promote inflammation, example carbs, processed foods and red meat,” he said.

Dr Jackson advised that women can integrate more anti-inflammatory foods to their diet like turmeric, garlic, and cannabidiol (CBD) products can help to relieve the symptoms.

“My advice to women would be, if your period is painful enough to disrupt your normal everyday life, then get it checked out,” Dr Jackson said.

The above was written by Northern Caribbean University student Zasha-kae Dennis, as part of the university's communication studies course requirements.