Start your fitness journey with cool gym/sportswear

IF you live by the mantra that your body is a temple, and you made the decision this year to finally whip yourself into tip-top shape, investing in some good workout gear will help you reach that goal. Getting gear you're genuinely excited to wear is one way to ensure you actually stick to your fitness resolutions, and getting the right 'fit is key.

In comes the woman-owned Body by Wato (Weightlifting And Training Outfitters), which, even while continuing to expand its women's wear line, has also invested in some looks for guys, with fabric that's comfortable, and pieces embodying key exercise factors for motivation, confidence, and just plain fun.

“We want to lift women's spirits and motivate them to get up off their couches and hit the gym to work on the body they have always wanted,” Wato promises. “We want to empower women to own all aspects of being a feminine powerhouse inclusive of feeling sexy and having a warrior inside…”

The goal: To put the “fun” in functional fashion.

The newest trends in gym/sportswear includes seamless gym wear — sets made from elastic fabric that shapes the body, and molds all the right places; and for the men, compression shirts, cotton shorts, cotton T-shirts, joggers, sweat pants and more.

The “wolf” symbol is the highlight for the menswear, emphasising on the characteristics of a wolf — Alpha, leader, perseverance and strength.

“We supply clothing you love so you can focus on looking great!” Wato pledges.

The Body By Wato logo is a butterfly, which means rebirth.

“We want women to envision themselves becoming their version of the mystical butterfly. We want them to see it as a beginning of the journey to them becoming who they want to be and to achieve the goals they set and obtain the body they desire. The butterfly started out as a caterpillar working hard against the trials of daily 'dirt' but it then transformed into an insect with beautiful wings that propels it to glide across the atmosphere elegantly and poised,” said owner V Watson.

