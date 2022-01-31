Taboo thoughts and expectations

IT'S taboo to express certain things — certain expectations, desires, needs — because there will be fire and brimstone if you like things a certain way, or like a certain kind of person, if your desires aren't considered politically correct. And so, because society dictates that we act within certain socially acceptable parameters, many of us don't say what we really want, and like, for fear of disrupting the status quo.

But what if you're a Christian but don't like Christian girls, or you worship on the Sabbath but like pork, or you have a fetish for a more portly partner who appreciates good food? What's that one odd thing you're looking for in a partner, but would never admit to anyone out loud for fear of being criticised?

Gerry, 24:

I like to party — you'll find me at any session my friends are hosting. But though my current girl is an extrovert like me, I could never get serious with someone with the same lifestyle. I prefer a woman who is more humble, youthful, and who will want to stay home and chill. This is the kind of character I'm looking for in a wife, but I'd never say it to my girl, or to my friends. Now I don't know if I would quit partying totally, but my wife musn't love road like I do.

Paul, 30:

I'm looking for a woman who can cook, not just good, but very well. I want to be wowed when I settle down — wowed with various cuisines also, not just Jamaican. It would be nice to find a wife who can already cook well, but if I don't, I will pay for her to do cooking courses, because gastronomic delight is even more important to me than good looks or intelligence.

Alex, 27:

Good breeding, and good teeth. She must have come from a good family. I don't want anyone with issues, or anyone who rose from poverty, because there's always some horrible back story and I don't want my kids to have a poverty or 'woe is me' mindset. So I screen my dates to make sure they come from good stock.

Careen, 22:

I don't like hair, so my partner has to be really serious about his hygiene, and that includes hair removal. So I'm really looking for someone who's metrosexual, because the thought of being with a man who has hair all over his body repels me. Oh, and he also needs to be tall — I'm almost 6ft, so I can't date any shorties, sorry. And most of all, he has to be well stacked and an excellent lover.

Ashana, 32:

I want my partner to have had therapy to address any childhood or other trauma he has had. I don't want to take up anybody's son who has mummy or daddy issues, or who has any weird hang-ups about man and woman relationships, or what he won't do in the bedroom. So he must have started, or be willing to start therapy, before we get serious. He also needs to already be established in his career, because I'm not helping any man to build, and have him leave me after he's successful.

Howard, 43:

I've been a Christian all my life, but I don't want any woman who is overly religious, and that's why I'm still single. She has to be able to straddle the line between decency and a fiend, and I refuse to accept anything less. Where long skirt going? Love God, but you must also be able to love me without calling down hellfire, or without quoting scriptures when I'm trying to lay my pipe like a plumber.

Kathryn, 30:

I'm not into the independent woman thing, or the 50/50 nonsense, I want a king who I can treat well, and I'll wash his feet with my hair like Mary did. People would be surprised to know this about me because I'm a gender advocate, but I really believe in specific roles for men and women, and I wouldn't mind a man to rule over me and the brood we will have.