Talking family and career with Sharon Wheatle Redwood

AS we continue to observe Women's Month we celebrate a phenomenal career woman, mother, wife and overall go-getter who just turned 50. Sharon Wheatle Redwood is a banker, university lecturer, PhD student, wife, mother of four, and woman of faith. She is a fountain of wisdom and inspiration for other family oriented career women to follow.

You recently turned 50 years old, what would you say are your proudest achievements in family and career?

SR: I am truly thankful to live to see 50 years. The proudest achievement in family is raising four children who love God and have been baptised and are serving Him. In my career it is my times of conducting orientation and training where I am making an impact on the lives of young employees. And at the university, again positively impacting the lives of young university students and making an impact that will last for a lifetime.

What would you say is your secret for juggling all that you do?

SR: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I believe I am driven by the purpose and passion that is on my life.

As a mother, I have four children ages eight to 16 years of age and I am passionate about not failing this assignment as a parent. I ensure that I am present for the children so I am often at the football matches cheering and screaming on the sidelines, and at times praying and walking along the sideline, following the ball wherever it goes. Plus, I am in tune with all major projects, SBAs, activities at schools, PTAs etc.

As a banker, I deal predominantly with customer satisfaction and resolving customer complaints…this is my happy place. I am sold out to ensuring that customers have an unforgettable experience when they deal with my organisation. There is nothing more rewarding than a satisfied customer.

As a lecturer, this is my passion and also my happy place.

As a wife, Marshall (my husband) makes it easy; he is supportive and not demanding.

As a student, when you are pursuing studies that align with your passion it does not appear as work but as a fulfilment of purpose.

Why is it important for you to pursue additional studies at this time?

SR: Ten years ago I started a PhD with University of Phoenix. I had a very young family and other family obligations which pressured me financially. I never let go of the desire to complete the studies. God is the God of second chances. For the 10 years, I knew that the day would come for me to pursue this study again. Additionally, touching the lives of our young minds is a ministry for me. Being that I have been an educator for 14 years, I believe it is important to fully prepare myself for the field.

What has parenting taught you about yourself and about love?

SR: Parenting has taught me that I am selfless and that I can love unconditionally.

What role does your husband play in your success story?

SR: Marshall and I have been married for 23 years. He is a friend, a prayer partner, my dancing partner and the person who will be honest with me and tell me the truth, even if it hurts. He is the kind of husband who is not fussy and he is very supportive. He supports my vision and passion and is a very involved father. His strong support has allowed me to pursue my passion. He often jokes that the only thing he cannot do for the children is to comb the girls' hair – and he is currently trying to learn!

What is your advice to women who wonder if they can have it all?

SR: What is the talent or gifting that God has given to you? What do you have in your hand? Use it! The key here is, what did He call you to do? Having it all is not the key, the key is doing what God has called you to do and if he has called you to be a great wife and mom and to be exceptional also in your career, then do it with all of your might!