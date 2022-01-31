Terri-Karelle's powerful pivot

DR Terri-Karelle Reid believes that we can change the world by changing how we raise our children. It was only fitting then that the prominent event and TV host, speaker, content curator and online branding strategist delivered her recent TEDx presentation on what she describes as her most challenging and rewarding role yet — parenting.

In the riveting oratory style for which she has become widely acclaimed, Reid challenged her rapt audience to imagine a new world with more intentional parenting.

“A world where we encourage children to have a healthy understanding of, and relationship with, their bodies; to exercise empathy and value the emotions and opinions of others; and to exercise their right to say no without guilt or fear,” Reid illustrated.

She could stand proudly on the prestigious TEDx stage and speak proudly about the wholesome relationship that she has created with her nine-year-old daughter Naima-Kourtnae now, but Reid admits that she was not prepared to become a mother when she did, and it is a role that she had to evolve into, just like many other aspects of her life.

“When I conceived, I wasn't ready,” the former Miss Jamaica World and Miss World top-15 finalist shared candidly. “I have stepped into many roles that I wasn't qualified for and excelled because of my tenacity, but this was the only one that I was doubtful about. Married (at the time), yes… but motherhood seemed like a far-fetched concept for me at the time.”

She said it took her several months to come to terms with the change that was about to unfold in her life, and the 'rebirth' that she had to experience in order to intentionally and effectively raise another human being.

Nine years later, not only is Reid able to confidently say that parenting is one of her best personal achievements, but through representing Jamaica on prestigious platforms like TEDx Aston University's Untapped conversations with Kids, Reid can now see how her relationship with her daughter is inspiring other parents around the world to be more open with their own children.

“My most memorable part of the presentation was the snippet of a conversation Naima-Kourtnae and I had about menstruation almost two years ago,” Reid shared about the independently organised event at which she was invited to speak last year, which was recently recognised and shared by TEDx Talks on YouTube.

“We had started a 'Car Chronicles with TK & Nai-K' series — nothing fancy, no elaborate set up, just two girls having real conversations in my car. I never imagined that one day, one of those conversations would anchor such an important presentation,” Reid marvelled.

The response to the presentation, Reid shared, has been overwhelmingly positive and is easily one of the proudest moments of her career. Being highlighted by the TEDx official body, out of the countless independent speeches that are made each year, confirmed that 'Your Jamaican Girl' has indeed successfully created a personal brand that is recognised and respected across the world.

“I have managed to organically and authentically create a standard for myself that is associated with the word excellence. It is that brand credibility and integrity that affords me the opportunities to keep operating in my gifts. That is my greatest professional achievement,” Reid said passionately.

The 'human ethernet' smiled at the serendipity of how two of the things she was least prepared for in her life — motherhood and a career in communication — are the foundation of the woman she has evolved into today.

“I would describe it as divine intervention — 'Man a plan, but God a wipe',” the trained veterinarian said, referencing the circumstances that led to her powerful pivot from medicine to media.

“Sometimes the dreams we have for ourselves are smaller and more limiting than we could ever believe. Sometimes our calling or purpose lies behind a closed door, a locked window, a rejection letter, a dismissal. Sometimes we sit on hidden potential, talents and gifts that are just waiting to make room for us,” she charged.

Reid posited that instead of allowing ourselves to become defined by the disappointments and rejections that are bound to happen along our different journeys, we should see them for just what they are — redirection.

“We just have to accept that we can only control the controllable — our mindset, attitude and approach,” she said. “Sometimes we have to be open to accepting roles that we never saw ourselves in, learning tasks that we might have thought irrelevant and even starting from scratch. Either way, bloom wherever you are planted.”

And she is in full bloom. She continues to raise the bar for pandemic-era event hosting in the Caribbean and the world, and through her aptly named podcast Redirection with Terri-Karelle, Reid welcomes guests from all walks of life who have turned disappointments into dreams. The 'multi-potentialite' and eternal student of life is keen on paying it forward by using her platform to inspire, challenge, motivate and advocate for positive change in Jamaica and the world.

As for what's next on her adventure, Reid hinted at the possibility of a book in the near future, and a television show, but laughed that she knows better than to try to pre-empt God.

“Change is definitely good, and I welcome it!” she said with optimistic excitement. “I have listened to my community extensively and outlined my roadmap, which will include a few projects and additions to brand Terri-Karelle. I cannot give a timeline, but I hope I will be able to fulfil them if that is God's plan.”

For now, Reid is content with walking in her purpose, pouring into her loved ones and inspiring her followers, knowing that each step she makes is divinely ordained.

“The idea that you will have it all figured out by a particular time or age is absurd. Life requires constant and intentional improvement, and it requires us to be vulnerable, to accept that we don't know everything and to challenge even the things we have been taught,” she said. “Walking in our calling or purpose authentically, will challenge us to unlearn, relearn, adjust and adapt every step of the way.”