The Canadian Women's Club of Jamaica - Making a difference for over 60 years

THE Canadian Women's Club (CWC) of Jamaica is a group of approximately 30 members who believe in teaching a village to fish so that rewards can be reaped for a lifetime rather than for a day. Interestingly, this club was initially a men's club founded in the 1930s. It is a non-profit organisation comprising Canadian women living in Jamaica who acquaint themselves with the culture of their new home through volunteerism.

The group also has non-Canadian members who are endeared to the CWC through the work that it does and what it represents. Since its inception over 60 years ago, the CWC has raised money to underwrite several projects that include, but are not limited to, purchasing supplies for schools, golden age homes, orphanages and hospitals, that are in dire need.

The CWC also assists like-minded groups with their goals, especially if they relate to education, improving the lives of families, children and the elderly. To fund its outreach, the CWC hosts a few major fund-raisers each year — a Harvest Fair in October (fall), a Fashion Show in May (spring), and also to mark International Women's Day in March, they have introduced a new dynamic fund-raiser, a wine-food pairing event, which received overwhelming support.

20 PROJECTS IN ONE YEAR

During the organisation's fiscal year that ends in June, the CWC has supported several initiatives across the island. Here's a snapshot of what this small yet influential club has achieved in a short space of time.

• St John's Ambulance – A total donation of $330,000 was made to St John's Ambulance to assist the organisation in extending its outreach programme in schools.

• Care packages – Fifty-two care packages comprising personal hygiene items were distributed to women in need through Woman Inc and Mary's Child.

• Ebeneezer Infant School — Furniture (a table and 18 chairs), educational toys, and books were donated to this school, additionally the CWC assisted with their Christmas party ensuring that each of the 40 students had a gift and their teachers a token of appreciation .

• Papine High School — A donation of a food processor, blender, toaster oven and two indoor grills was donated to the hospitality department. The technical department received woodworking tools consisting of a jig saw, a palm sander, an angle grinder and a drill with extra bits.

•Woman Inc — A security device was donated to this organisation for access control purposes.

• King Weston Primary and Infant School — The school's computer room was rewired, and several non-working computers were repaired. Also, a wireless printer, paper and ink was donated.

• Special Olympics — A donation of custom-made yellow football socks for the team to wear while at the Special Olympics summer games in Dubai.

• Clan Carthy High School — The school's cosmetology department was gifted a dryer chair, a shampoo chair, and a pedicure bath.

• Hope Hospice — Baskets containing toiletries were given to the residents during Christmastime.

• Mary's Child — The CWC events coordinator visits the home twice a week to continue the personal development programme for the girls.

•University Hospital of the West Indies Accident and Emergency Dept — The hospital was presented with outdoor benches for visitor seating. •Boy Scouts of Jamaica — The Boy Scouts in Gordon Town embarked on a clean-up campaign of the environs near Gordon Town, and the CWC donated paint and paint brushes to help with this project.

• St Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church — Donated 20 gallons of paint to the church located in Chapelton, Clarendon.

• Abilities Foundation — Donated and installed a gas stove with an oven so that the organisation will begin a breakfast and lunch programme for the impoverished.

• St John Bosco Home for Boys — Four dozen pairs of navy blue work socks were given to the boys at the home.

• Nurses' Association of Jamaica — A donation of paint to assist with a facelift of their retirement facility.

• St Patrick's Foundation — Students from Holy Cross Mission in Ottawa were on the island building a house for the homeless and as a result the CWC hosted the group for a fun evening.

• The Verley Home for Retired Gentlewomen — Hosted a Valentine's Day bingo event and coffee morning.

• Open Arms Development Centre — A microwave was donated to the centre that provides temporary shelter, food and clothing to the homeless.

• Children's book collection — Delivered books to Grove Primary School in Gordon Town and to selected schools designated by members of the Violence Prevention Alliance to assist in developing literacy skills.