The stuff we really want

WHAT would you really like to see wrapped in a bow under the Christmas tree this year? We asked a few people, and for most they weren't tangible gifts, but they're putting them out into the universe just the same.

Janet Roberts, 50, school teacher:

I want comfort — to be comfortable knowing that my kids will be back in school next January, and nothing will keep them out. The best gift I could receive is reassurance that education won't be placed on the back burner again, because my high schoolers are really suffering.

Charla B, 38, domestic engineer:

I'd like my husband to come home and stay home, and to stop with the lies and the excuses because I know what he's really out there doing. I just want God to touch his heart, so he can see what he has at home, and that he's losing his family because he chooses to be unfaithful when he doesn't need to be out there. That's the Christmas miracle I need — for my family to be whole again.

AJ Herman, 44, tailor:

I want to hear good news that my daughter is able to leave the hospital in time for us to celebrate. She has been sick for so long, and they don't know what's wrong, and we just want her to come home. My wife and I have been praying and fasting, and we hope to get good news this week.

Judith Miller, 50, business owner:

I got a letter the other day that my filing process is at the advanced stage. What a gift it would be if it came through soon, and I will get to go see my children! I long for the day when all of us will be reunited, and I can start over in a place where it's not so difficult to just survive.

Abbie Jones, 27, clerk:

I want love and romance and a husband and a dad for my son — it would be good to have all those in one burly bundle. Lol. Since we're putting all our wishes on the table, I'm wishing on a star that my love package will arrive soon.