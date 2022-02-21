The male moaning evolution – These women are here for it

WHEN we think of erotic sounds, we automatically envision breathless, sweet, non-verbal messages escaping the lips of a couple in the throes of passion. These so unds are a message to their mates that they should keep going, or reassurance that what is being done feels great. But even while women tend to be more vocal than many men in bed, some men, despite having been gender-groomed to be stealth quiet, have evolved to look past their invulnerability in the bedroom, becoming more open about how loud they are or can be.

But are women here for this revolution?

All Woman asked a few women to share how they feel about the male moaning evolution.

Charmaine, 34, fashion designer:

I don't mind my man moaning, even though it can be seen as feminine. I do prefer if he talks dirty to me though, and say how I make him feel, but I don't see a problem with his grunting or otherwise making me know how he feels. Just don't scream or make screechy sounds and I am sure I will enjoy it.

Kerry-Ann, 27, sales associate:

I think a man moaning is hot, it is a real turn-on. It sends adrenaline into my body and it makes it gives me a good vibe. A man's erotic noises have the power to make me get wild — so make me wild baby and to hell with the whole masculinity foolishness.

Caroline, 36, beautician:

Match my screams — it is communication without words, not a replacement for dirty talking, but more like an addiction. I like to see and hear that my man likes what I am doing and enjoys what I am doing and I don't care what the moans sound like.

Michelle, 24, bartender:

Moaning sounds girly, you know, more like a female thing; so it is weird when I buck upon a man who does it but it is okay I guess. I would not say that I would not want to be intimate with him just because he moans and who to tell, maybe I will actually like it. However, if I was to choose, I would rather a man who doesn't.

Sherika, 42, teacher:

If there are no verbal or non-verbal utterances from my man, it says that I am not doing my job well enough. I don't want him screaming of course, but some heavy grunts are hot, it boosts my ego and makes me more confident about the experience.

Tiana, 38, soldier:

Knowing how to handle yourself in the bedroom is great, but sounds for me spices things up. You see, especially when I am the cowgirl, my man is supposed to express that I am rocking his world with his words and sounds.