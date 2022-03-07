Tomorrow... #BreaktheBias

International Women's Day (IWD) is being celebrated this year, March 8, under the theme #BreaktheBias, where the world is celebrating women's achievements, raising awareness against bias, and taking action for equality.

The United Nations has also added “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, recognising the contribution of women and girls around the world who are helping to build a more sustainable future for all of us.

One of the most impactful ways we can mark IWD is by rallying women in the community to help #BreaktheBias, and challenge gender stereotypes, discrimination and bias.

How have you been helping to shape a world where there's positive visibility for women?

We reached out to women to take on the challenge, and tell, “How are you leading the charge and driving change for a better Jamaica, and a better world?”

Grab a copy of the Jamaica Observer tomorrow for the special 48-page IWD publication, where we feature some of the women and girls who are helping to #BreaktheBias.