Transform your body with the resistance band

ONE of the props more and more people have added to their exercise routine is the resistance band — a thick, strong ring made of rubber used to make the muscles stronger. If you haven't yet invested in one, or a couple, now's the time, as fitness trainer Lennox Richards says, along with stability balls, these are a gym favourite, especially for women.

“They have been used for a long time in physical therapy, and are a great addition to your strength training routine, and come in a variety of sizes, lengths, and resistance levels,” Richards said. “So basically, there's a size and length for everyone.”

The good thing about resistance bands, also, is that you can take them anywhere, and can get a serious workout in, wherever you are.

“For example, if you're travelling you can just add one to your suitcase because they're portable and easy to store,” Richards said. “So not only are they perfect for use at home or in the gym, you can do office and hotel workouts easily, and keep your regimen going even when you're on the go.”

He said you can use resistance bands in your squats, leg extensions, leg curls, bridges, and abductor exercises, as well as arm exercises to improve your biceps and triceps. They work by adding an external resistance force at varying degrees of difficulty.

“Basically, you're taking the exercises you're already familiar with and amping them up, making them more challenging by adding the extra resistance,” he added. “They give your routine variety, and work your muscles.”

Here are four exercises that can be improved by using resistance bands.

Arm curls

Get your biceps toned by adding a loop resistance band to your arm curls. Arm curls work the biceps muscles at the front of the upper arm and also the muscles of the lower arm. You use these muscles anytime you pick something up.

How to do it

1) While seated on a chair, start in a forward lunge position with your right leg in front, and place the middle of the band under your right foot.

2) Grasp one end of the loop band with your right hand, resting your elbow on the inside of your knee.

3) With your palm facing away from your knee, curl the band up toward your shoulder, squeezing your biceps at the top. Slowly lower the band back down.

4) Repeat for eight-10 reps before switching sides.

Glute bridge

The glute bridge primarily targets the glutes, specifically the gluteus maximus, giving you a tight butt.

How to do it

1) Tie a resistance band around your legs right above your knees.

2) Lie face up with your feet on the floor, bending your knees to 90 degrees.

3) Raise your hips by contracting your glutes and applying gentle pressure outward against the band until your shoulders, hips, and knees align.

4) Repeat for 15-20 repetitions.

Front squats

Squats work your butt, thighs, and hamstrings.

How to do it with a long loop band

1) Stand on the middle of the band with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width.

2) Holding a handle in each hand, bring the top of the band over each shoulder. If the band is too long, secure it in place by crossing your arms at your chest.

3) Lower as if you're sitting down into a chair. Keep your chest up, abs firm, and feet flat. Rise back up to the starting position.

4) Repeat for eight to 12 repetitions.

Kneeling crunch

The crunch is one of the most popular abdominal exercises. It works the rectus abdominis muscle and tightens the belly.

How to do the kneeling crunch with a long loop band

1) Attach the band to a high anchor (such as the top of a door) and kneel down facing away from the anchor, grabbing each side of the band and pulling over your shoulder with elbows bent.

2) Extend your elbows out at shoulder level, engage your core, and crunch down toward your hips while contracting your abs.

3) Slowly return to the starting position.4) Repeat for 10–12 repetitions.