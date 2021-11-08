Varicose veins in women

OLDER women, those who are on their feet a lot, and those who are overweight, may notice the presence of varicose veins, which are swollen and enlarged veins that usually show up on the legs and feet. If you've been inspecting your legs, these veins may appear as dark blue or purple, and are distinctive because they appear lumpy, bulging, or are twisted in appearance.

And it's not just the appearance that's worrisome, varicose veins can come with symptoms that include achy legs, legs that feel heavier than normal, swollen feet and ankles, and legs that burn or throb.

The symptoms are usually worse when the weather is warm, the UK National Health Service (NHS) says.

Varicose veins are usually caused by weak vein walls and valves, the NHS adds — inside your veins are tiny one-way valves that open to let the blood through, and then close to prevent it flowing backwards. Sometimes the walls of the veins become stretched and lose their elasticity, causing the valves to weaken.

Also, there are several other factors than the ones listed above, including lifestyle, that can exacerbate varicose vein symptoms.

These include being female, having a close family member with varicose veins, and being pregnant.

The NHS said women are more likely to be affected by varicose veins than men. Research suggests this may be because female hormones tend to relax the walls of veins, making the valves more prone to leaking.

Also, during pregnancy, the amount of blood increases to help support the developing baby. This puts extra strain on a woman's veins.

In rare cases, varicose veins are caused by other conditions including a previous blood clot, a swelling or tumour in the pelvis and abnormal blood vessels.

What can you do about varicose veins?

There are several treatment options available in Jamaica, but there are also some at-home methods that you can use to alleviate the symptoms.

At home remedies include:

1. Elevating your legs.

2. Using compression stockings

3. Engaging in regular exercise.

Treatment methods include:

1. Endothermal ablation — This procedure seals off the main underlying faulty vein that is feeding the varicose veins.

2. Sclerotherapy —This involves an injection of a special foam solution directly into the vein.

3. Ligation and stripping — This is where the affected veins are surgically removed.

Note that you can't really stop varicose veins from developing, but you can ease the symptoms of existing varicose veins by making a few simple changes to your daily routine.

1. Avoid standing or sitting still for long periods and try to move around every 30 minutes.

2. Take regular breaks throughout the day, raising the legs on pillows while resting to ease discomfort.

3. Exercise regularly — this can improve circulation and help you maintain a healthy weight.