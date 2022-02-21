WISS 2022 perfectly tailored for the Millennial Woman

FROM the power-packed sessions led by world-class speakers to the frank discussions that broke down barriers for women, and fuelled by uplifting worship sets, the Woman Ignite Success Summit (WISS 2022) was an unforgettable kick-start to a year of transformation.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and supported by over 22 other partners, Woman Ignite offered a refreshing opportunity for women, who boasted that they left ignited, recharged and stronger.

The two-day summit was held January 28-29 at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston and promised to breathe new life, inspiration, and hope to a unique cohort of women. Not only was it a smashing success, but it has paved the way for further community impact and nation-building.

Many attendees commented that it was a life-changing experience from the moment the summit began with Dr Nadine Blair, Rhoda Isabella, Latoya HD, and Christina Broderick leading them in a powerful time of worship. This set the atmosphere for an explosive session with marriage, family and sex therapist Bishop Dr Carla Dunbar, and pastor Junior Tucker. Through a transparent and honest look into their own lives and marriages, these speakers addressed burning questions on compatibility and how to make a marriage work. Perfectly tailored for the contemporary, millennial woman of faith, the summit also included helpful and engaging sessions on career, business & entrepreneurship, prayer and how to build wealth.

With giveaways and on-site spa treatments from Adam & Eve Day Spa throughout the day, participants were poised with great anticipation for what was still to come on day two.

Not to be outdone, the second day of the conference was the breath of fresh air and burst of motivation that women had been craving. It began with an awe-inspiring worship set with female gospel ministers and followed with a relevant and much-needed conversation on 'Cleaning up your Mental Mess' with communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Dr Caroline Leaf.

Dr Leaf is globally renowned for her experience in mental health and offered insight and encouragement for women living in a world saturated with bad news, anxiety and stress. She emphasised that when “our minds are a mess, our brains and bodies are a mess, and we should be focused on regulating and managing our minds on a moment-by-moment basis.”

This conversation sparked an active and enlightening discussion on mental health and spiritual wealth with a panel of speakers who shared their own experience of overcoming trauma and toxic traits to developing positive mental health.

Human trafficking expert and trainer Shamere McKenzie revealed that she was trafficked for 18 months and escaped to share her story. “I had to be intentional about healing and seek counselling and deliverance… to break free from my past,” she explained in a soul-stirring chat with day two summit host Alysia White.

The day continued with stimulating conversations on building kingdom families featuring an eye-opening session from LA-based author Heather Lindsey. The penultimate session brought chills in the room with inspiring testimonials from gospel ministers Glacia Robinson and Dian Barnett along with a powerful story about her journey with forgiveness with Stacy-Ann Smith. The summit closed its curtains with a fiery and prophetic exchange about purpose and who we are called to be as women, with evangelist Althea Stoddart who charged the women online and in the auditorium to “IGNITE to their God-given purpose!”

Commenting on the success of the summit, Keneshia Nooks-Blake said, “WISS 2022 was a moment to behold; you had to be there to experience the power-charged atmosphere! The speakers were both captivating, refreshing and very timely. I think the platform was ripe for visions to be revived and reignited. WISS provides a powerful balance of empowerment from the physical and spiritual perspectives. I am very grateful for those who chose to partner in bringing this divine vision to life.

“Our sponsors, presenters and the hard-working WISS team truly outdid themselves in creating a safe and radical space, where women could be transformed and receive all the good things God has in store for them. This is just the first of many summits to come, and the kick-start to the launch of the Woman Ignite Foundation.”

As the summit convenor, Nooks-Blake has her sights now set on unveiling a legacy project from this conference, the Woman Ignite Foundation: Women at risk (WAR) Initiative, which will specifically focus on helping to reintegrate some of the most vulnerable women in our society. The foundation will provide hand-holding support for young women who have experienced trauma, incarceration, abuse, teen pregnancy or human trafficking. A special cohort of these women were invited as special guests at the summit, and further interventions will be employed for them in the future.