What was the best thing to happen to you this year?

MANY of us can agree that 2021 has felt like 2020's bitter stepsister — filled with COVID-19 loss, sadness, gloom and suffering. But on top of all the moving parts that 2021 and the world threw at us, we still had our battles to contend with, so it should come as no surprise that many people can't wait to see the back end of it.

Chances are though, as incredibly traumatic a year as many people have had, there are still good things that are happening everyday to people. So just before the curtains come down, we asked a few readers to share the best thing that happened to them this year.

Yasheka Smith, 33, customer service representative:

I completed my degree that I have had in limbo for the past seven years. I finally just faced my fear, got counselling, and even as it was challenging, the process felt so liberating. I can't wait to get my congratulatory e-mail now.

Dennis Allen, 39, mechanic:

The best thing that happened to me this year is the birth and survival of my son. He is my only child, and I was scared at one point that I would lose him (he was born prematurely) but he turned out to be a little fighter. He gives me hope; he makes me do what I do every day with even more passion. I want him to see me doing what I do the best way that I know how to.

Chantel, 32, student:

After a very stressful two-year period, I finally got an extended vacation with family and friends. I was able to hit the reset button; I am prepared to take on pretty much anything.

Shanieka Nelson, 29, business owner:

I got married to one of the best human beings on the planet and I earned four beautiful bonus children.

Kasean Williams 24, teacher:

I almost died during labour; I had to undergo an emergency C-section. I was almost sure that I wasn't going to live, but I did. My baby and I are happy and healthy; thanks be to God. It has been a slow road to recovery, but even for that I am grateful as too many women don't survive childbirth.

Ricardo Hylton, 29, human resources generalist:

I paid off my student's loan. I was on target with my mission and even though the pandemic had set me back a bit, I was able to meet my target with some serious sacrifice. I am now debt-free.

Tiffany Mitchell, 43, social worker:

The best thing that happened to me this year was my sister kicking cancer's butt. She fought hard and even when things looked bleak, she remained positive and strong. I needed to see that kind of fight. It inspired me.

Olivia English, 35, plant operator:

I got the promotion that I had been waiting for. I was laid off briefly from the job and to my surprise, I was called back, not just to my job but to a much better one.

Tianna Willis, 30, teacher:

I got to spend time with the people I love, some of whom I have now lost. I paused more frequently to say I love you. I listened more, talked less. I gave people my time. It was a year of learning the importance of simple things. These lessons made my year better.

Patricia Taffe, 51, self-employed:

After years of battling what doctors had initially diagnosed as lupus, tests now show that I don't meet even the basic marker for the disease. I still have a couple of lesions, but all the other associated symptoms have disappeared. Also, after two years in Korea, I was able to see my eldest daughter.

Sashane Smith, 26, creative director:

I got a once in a lifetime opportunity to explore an overseas job opportunity. It has proved to be a blessing for my family. This one opportunity will set up my family for years to come.