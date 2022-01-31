WE all know the pocketbook essentials — lip balm, lotion, wet wipes and personal care products that women schlep around daily; they're the kind of things we can't do without, no matter what. But there are other useful items that women have found out always come in handy, some they didn't know they needed until they got it.

We asked women, what's that one useful item you never knew you needed until you had it?

Robyn, 34:

My tube of grey hair cover-up — it's been a lifesaver. Stress from work means that I started seeing greys a couple years ago, and I picked up a tube of the mascara-like cover up at the beauty supply store, and it's been a lifesaver. On those days when I'm rushing out I don't have to worry about plucking the greys, because I can always just sit in my car in traffic, lower the mirror, and cover up those pesky little white hairs that pop up at my hairline.

Gloria, 42:

A toy. I've always been conservative and my husband is one of those men who is very old fashioned, but he had surgery and we really couldn't do anything for a while, so I saw an ad on Instagram and bought a little pink bunny, and it's like I'm 25 again. I haven't shown it to my husband, because he would certainly have a cardiac event, but it's the cutest little helper that I use when I'm alone to find some fun.

Tiffany, 40:

A monthly appointment with the Brazilian wax girl. This is not exactly a tangible thing, but trust me, there's no feeling like a fresh wax, and it makes everything so much better — including your self-confidence, and your performance for your man. I was using all kinds of hair removal products before finding this girl, but now, no matter what, and no matter the expense, I'd never give up this one thing.

Alora, 45:

Xanax. Lol. Ask your doctor for it if the stresses of life have you feeling anxious and panicked. After my divorce I was unable to cope with everything that was new in my life — heck, I was 40 and had to start everything all over again, from scratch. I started to have all kinds of pains and couldn't sleep, and I visited my GP thinking something was wrong. I left with a pep talk and a Xanax prescription, and my life has never felt more complete.

Samantha, 30:

A husband. Who would have known that they were good for so many things other than companionship? This one enabled me to buy a house by joining our NHT benefits, he's useful around the house when the toilet is clogged or the kitchen sink is leaking, he brings me lunch when I'm tied down at work, and he rubs my back when I have cramps. Jokes aside though, having someone who you know has your back, a best friend who will be there, warts and all — there's nothing better in life.

Beth, 38:

My Instant Pot has been the best investment I've made when it comes to my kitchen. It has cut my time in the kitchen in half, and it's amazing. I don't mean to sound like Suzie Homemaker, but that thing can cook curry goat and oxtail and stew peas in no time, without me slaving over a hot stove. The air fryer is also another great investment if you want food to taste great, without the whole heap of oil.

— LP