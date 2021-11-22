Outstanding Men: Leading by Example - Pt 3

Dr Alfred Dawes, Medical Director, Windsor Wellness Centre & Lifespan Spring Water Medical Spokesperson

The importance of leading by example is that we are not just living for ourselves, but that we are role models for future generations. Society's perception of what being a man means is dynamic yet constant in its demands that a man be a provider and a protector. Being both demands selfless efforts and consistency. Being such a man yet being aware of the evolution of the image of a man requires steadily adhering to moral principles. You can achieve what is demanded of you through immoral or illegal means, but is this the legacy you wish to leave for others? Achievements while remaining true to yourself is the example that future generations need.

Kevin Nightingale, General Manager, Total Credit Services, The Jamaica National Group

It is critical that as men we lead through our actions and not just our words. It was Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes who said, “An honest man's word is as good as his bond,” and this is something I strongly believe. We have a responsibility not just to our peers, but also to the younger generation that we do exactly what we say we're going to do. There should be no ambiguity or confusion about who we are and what we portray. We also have an obligation to pass on positive values to those we lead — to inspire them through sound and decisive action. The basic principles of honesty, respect, humility and responsibility are swiftly disappearing from our society, and we must safeguard these values for the benefit of the future generation.

Nigel Holness, Managing Director, CIBC FirstCaribbean

Being a man in today's demanding society is indeed challenging as there is a constant pressure to be successful, to achieve, to contribute value to your family, your customers, and the society in general. With so much expected of you, leading by example is an imperative.

Thankfully, I have had the benefit of several male role models — my father, my brothers, teachers, friends — a community of knowledge and experience that has taught me that leadership is a combination of education, experience and the application of lessons learnt.

Leadership is not only about being in charge, but about skilfully connecting with others, embodying the values learnt in growing up, the skills honed in your profession. We all go through the process of how we put food on the table, pursue the “big ideas” that benefit our employees and their families and share our knowledge with others. This is what I try to do at CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Being a man and leader begins with a position of humility and an uncommon love for one another regardless of status and/or class, rather to see persons accomplish their best in life through a dedication toward hard work and a passion to accomplish life's goals. Being a leader begins first with being a Christian, a rather challenging position to hold in today's world. But it's the faith in God and His ability to overcome any and all obstacles that motivates me, and that motivation has opened doors of opportunities in my life and so I hold a posture that's one of thankfulness. The decisions that are to be made must be based and grounded in a set of guiding morals and principles that are based in biblical truths and that's what points me in the right direction which I hope will lead others.

Xesus Johnston, CEO, Prime Sports Limited

I see leading by example as absolutely critical in this age of changing roles in society. It is literally the most effective way to demonstrate and communicate who you are, and influence change based on the benefits of your leadership. It also shows your commitment to your values and the path that you have chosen in your life, which then gives you credibility to be a role model and a leader. Others, particularly those who may not have people to guide them, can more easily identify what is expected of them when you model that behaviour. This applies not only to men, but everyone in our society. Taking this approach with positive traits influences, uplifts, and improves how we relate to each other.

As humans we have the demands of multiple roles. We are siblings, parents, children, friends, team members, and mentors. Within the context of all these roles you keep centred by having guiding principles and setting boundaries — without this you lose sight of what is important.

We all have the ability to do our best, but to achieve it we must push ourselves to grow and not just respond to the demands of our society, but blaze a path that will improve our lives and the lives of those around us.

Maurice Hamilton, Global CEO, The SMC Group

As a man and also a father, who has raised young adults, it is very important that my children see me be a good man and leader to balance the challenges that come with being a man but to do so with empathy, integrity, and honesty.

As men, society sometimes expects a certain stoicism in us, a will to “act manly” which sees many men repressing their emotions, leading to tensions and even conflict. It is very important in my daily activities and interactions, whether it is with my family, the team at work, or people I meet in my daily travels, that I show that being a man and operating with empathy are not mutually exclusive. Especially for my children, it is very important that I demonstrate to them how to treat people with respect and to express emotions in a healthy way.

