A short chat with… Darlene Jones

DARLENE Jones is the executive director, Jamaica Institute of Financial Services (JIFS).

AW: What was your first job?

DJ: My first job was at Cocoa Industry Board where I was employed as a clerical assistant right after leaving business college. I remember how excited I was like it was yesterday. I tried my best to learn as much as I could from my superiors, who nurtured me by pushing me beyond my fears. I remember how scared I was at first when I was given the responsibility for planning the daily menu for staff lunch and shopping for the items to prepare these meals, as well as planning staff events. This job contributed to my passion for human resource development.

AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?

DJ: This is a difficult one as I consider each step of my journey as an achievement, and they are all special. But if I had to choose, I would say that my current role at JIFS is my best career achievement to date. It has afforded me the opportunity to be able to touch the lives of people at all levels and it has been extremely rewarding being able to contribute to the professional development of the financial services sector, which is such a critical sector of our society. Seeing the success of persons who have benefited from the programmes offered by JIFS and how they have advanced their careers and are leading organisations has been a joy. People development really is a big passion for me, and this is why this role is so important to me.

AW: When would you say you worked the hardest?

DJ: Doing everything with an attitude of excellence is my mantra so whatever I do I put my all into it – it is usually all or nothing as I want to ensure success in all that I do. It is often a delicate balance with juggling career, family, personal time and everything else in-between. I would say the time I worked the hardest was when we were going through a restructuring process at JIFS and it took a lot to ensure the viability and relevance of the company.

AW: What is your go-to place/thing/quote for inspiration and motivation?

DJ: The Bible and my faith in God are my go-to sources for inspiration and motivation. My favourite Bible scripture is “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not on thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path.” (Prov. 3:5-6) Prayer forms a big part of who I am and also how I lead effectively in my role.

AW: What is your advice to young professionals in order to ensure a successful career in the corporate world?

DJ: Be the best that you can be and create a lasting impression in whatever you do. Be the person that organisations would want to have on their team. Ensure that you focus on your personal and professional development. Being open to learning new things and new ways of doing things, being flexible and adaptable, are important characteristics, especially in this time.