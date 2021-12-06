Add some beets to your diet

THERE'S never been any debate about the potency of beets, as it's one of those root vegetables that's been widely used in dieting for ages. Known as one of the more popular superfoods, beets are chock-full of antioxidants and come with a host of other nutrients that will do wonders for your health — and even your skin!

From salads to juices and even for use as a food colouring, the beetroot has found a place in many Jamaican homes. It's also known for treating a wide range of illnesses.

“Look at it as the panacea to many of your health issues,” says nutritionist Keisha Black. “Not only does it add some sweetness, colour and crunch to your boring salads, but you're getting fibre in addition to folate for growth, potassium to regulate your blood pressure, iron for healthy red blood cells, and vitamin C to build immunity and healthy skin.”

The good thing about beetroot is that there are so many ways to have it — cooked, raw or pickled — and the health benefits are tremendous.

“Some people also say that it increases stamina, and it's one of the ingredients in some 'roots' drinks for men,” Black said.

For women, too, beets have also been hailed for their skin-improving properties, offering protection from the signs of ageing, including wrinkles. This is because it has high levels of vitamin C which, among other functions, is involved in the formation of collagen and aids in skin repair.

Note, though, that while there are many benefits to having beets, it can significantly lower blood pressure after only a few hours of consumption, and so if you are ill you should be cautious in how much of the beetroot you consume and how often you take it.