Ahh, cocoa butter!

COCOA butter is one of those tested and proven skin replenishers; so trusted is it that it's the main ingredient in many beauty products that promote softness. But what makes the product so versatile? US- based skin therapist Audre Tarrio says it's because cocoa butter is high in fatty acids which hydrate the skin deeply, making it a wonderful moisturiser.

“These fats form a protective layer that prevents dryness, wrinkles, reduces inflammation, and protects the skin from sun damage,” she said. “Cocoa butter also improves elasticity and will fade stretch marks and scars over time.”

Cocoa butter, also called the obroma oil, is a pale-yellow, edible vegetable fat obtained from cocoa beans, which is used in the manufacture of chocolate confections, pharmaceutical ointments, and toiletries. ( britannica.com).

One of the largest distributors of the skin product, Palmer's, says there are many uses for the super product, and it's a must have for your beauty regimen.

Its uses, according to Palmer's include:

Moisturising

Cocoa butter is a must have not only for softening and healing dry skin, but for applying as a moisturiser to skin in colder temperatures.

Do your heels feel rough? Slather cocoa butter on your feet at night and cover with cotton socks. Wake up in the morning with softer, smoother feet!

Body butter

Cocoa butter is good for the whole body. After a bath, apply to the entire body for a mega moisture treatment

Face cream

Cocoa butter is perfect for the face and can be used as a daily and nightly moisturiser, as it helps to heal the damage that can cause ageing, wrinkles, and dullness. Cocoa butter locks in moisture, so using it frequently will keep your skin soft, hydrated, and younger looking.

For sensitive skin

Cocoa butter is often recommended for sensitive skin conditions like eczema, because it is natural and doesn't contain harmful chemicals such as parabens that can irritate the skin.

Scar treatment

Many women swear by the product for massaging their bellies during pregnancy to prevent stretch marks, for fading stretch marks caused by pregnancy or weight gain, and for fading and evening out scars.

Make-up remover

When it's time to remove your 'face' after a long day, cocoa butter does the job well. Using cocoa butter makes even hard-to-remove make-up an easy job.

Lip balm

Cocoa butter is a great balm for dry, chapped lips, whether by itself or added to your regular balm. It will leave your lips soft and smooth.

“Cocoa butter should be part of your regular beauty routine, and it's something every woman should have at home,” Tarrio said. “Ensure that you pick up the raw butter at the beauty supply store, and you can always melt it down for whatever needs you have.”