Alethia Coke: Goal oriented

ALETHIA Coke is the manager – finance & planning at the First Rock Group.

AW: What was your first job?

AC: My first job was at Victoria Mutual Building Society as an accounting clerk, where I carried out numerous tasks across the various areas in the department. I was, and still am, always eager to learn and go beyond expectations.

AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?

AC: My best career achievement to date is being in my current role at First Rock Capital Resource Ltd as manager – finance and planning. This has afforded me the opportunity to hone my skills and expand my knowledge base as there have been a myriad areas that I am being exposed to.

AW: When would you say you have worked the hardest? AC: Throughout my career, I have been involved in a number of projects at various organisations to assist in upgrading the accounting and investment software. These projects demanded time, hard work and commitment to see them through to fruition. Experiencing these successfully implemented projects is the reward in itself.

The harder you work for something, the greater you will feel when you accomplish it.

AW: What is your go to place/thing/quote for inspiration/motivation?

AC: The beach is where I am able to clear my mind, refocus and reenergise. I am always motivated by the following quote, “Challenges are what make life interesting; overcoming them is what makes life meaningful” by Joshua J Marine.

AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?

AC: Ensure that accounting and finance is a field that you are passionate about. Do not be discouraged when the work seems insurmountable. Be goal-oriented — create strategies around achieving your goals and work towards them. Your work ethic and attitude are key drivers of success.