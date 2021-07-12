All tied up

IF you've read the eight chapters of Solomon's Songs , which are chiefly about lustful pleasures, then maybe you wouldn't feel so uncomfortable about making your own proclivities for gratification public. The inclusion of the book in one of the most sober texts of all time proves that passion and desire are quite normal, and a fantasy here or a fetish there is quite okay. Indeed, with hundreds of wives, additional harems, and women on retainer to whet their appetites, the men in the Bible were quite audacious with their desires. And that makes us wonder why expressing similar desires has been taboo for such a long time.

But, the times they are a'changing, and though they may not be shouting their preferences from the rooftops, many people are listing their likes in the bedroom. And you'd be surprised at just who these people are that are wanting something new.

What's that fantasy you have, that if your friends knew, they'd never look at you the same again?

OG, 21:

I have a bit of a role-play fetish, mainly because I want to see how wacky we can get with it. I haven't tried it out yet, mainly because the other party wasn't up for it. If the girl is interested though, I won't rule out many things.

OS, 26:

One of my fetishes is BDSM [bondage, dominance and submission/sadomasochism]. I think I would enjoy being tied up and being submissive to a man I trust. It should be exhilarating. I just need someone who's willing and interested.

JR, 26:

I don't think I will ever do it, but I always wondered about the 'behind-the-scenes' stuff. I have just always wanted to try it, but I haven't as yet because I haven't been able to work up the courage to propose it to my partner.

BW, 21:

I always wanted to be blindfolded, but I haven't convinced my partner to do it as yet. I think the suspense is very sexy.

DG, 28:

Pain makes me feel some type of way when it's being inflicted by someone I'm attracted to, so I like doing things like getting burned with wax and so on. It's just so exciting, I can't begin to describe how it makes me feel.

SB, 34:

My fantasy is being completely dominated — being tied up and gagged. I always feel like I would get a rush out of being totally helpless in that situation and the person just having total control over the situation. The reason why I haven't done it is because none of my partners have ever been interested in it, because you know when you're doing something like that it has to be a mutual understanding and some people are willing to try certain things and then other people, not so much.