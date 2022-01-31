Andrea Whittaker is working smarter, not harder

ANDREA Whittaker is the chief operating officer of Mayberry Investments.

AW: What was your first job?

My first job was with the Bank of Nova Scotia in 1990, where I was employed as a teller.

AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?

My best achievement to date would have to be when I worked as a project manager for the merger of two institutions. I was tasked with implementing a technology system in six months, but we completed the cutover in five and half months inclusive of training.

AW: When would you say you have worked the hardest?

I wouldn't say the hardest, but the most gratifying period of my career has been the last two years due to the challenges caused by COVID-19. It has allowed me to work smarter, not harder.

AW: What is your go-to quote for inspiration?

It may sound like a cliché, but I am a fan of Maya Angelou because her words and life inspire me. She achieved so much success as a black woman who had the odds stacked against her. I find that I can apply all, if not most of her poetry to everyday life. My favourite quote from Maya is, “My mission in life is to not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with compassion, some humour and style”.

AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?

Whatever you choose to do, do it with passion. If one is not passionate about their job or career, this will lead to mediocre results. Also, never compromise your integrity, but always remember to support your sisters in the workplace. To add to that, I must say that as women we must never give up; there are solutions to every issue you come across. My mantra has always been and will continue to be, “this will not beat me/it nah beat mi”.