Assaulted in public - Women share how they have been victimized and embarrassed by sexual predators

SEXUAL assault is generally defined as any kind of unwanted sexual contact. It is an umbrella term that includes grievous acts such as rape and buggery, but also includes things like groping, fondling, and any other type of sexual touching that is not consensual.

While sexual assault in any setting is a gross violation of the victim's body and privacy, assault can cause additional embarrassment and emotional trauma when it takes place in a public place. These women share instances where they have been assaulted in public, and how it made them feel.

KC, 26:

I was travelling on a coaster bus from Spanish Town to Cross Roads one morning for work, and it was packed to the brim, so a number of us were standing. Usually, although we're packed like sardines standing up, we find a way to not really grind upon anyone. That particular morning a man behind me decided to press the front of his body squarely on the back of mine. He pressed on me for the entire journey. Everytime I tried to scoot away he would follow me, and used the bus movements to press in a little harder. Even when a seat became available behind him, he was still sticking onto my body. He knew exactly what he was doing and I went to work feeling so dirty and used.

SS, 28:

I got baptised when I was 17, and I'm pretty sure the pastor grabbed my butt and gave it a squeeze when he was dipping me in the water. When I opened my eyes again he gave me the most devilish grin too. After that he would always hug me very tightly when he saw me at church and look at me knowingly, like we had a secret. Eventually I stopped going.

TP, 31

I was walking by a dirty, homeless man in the middle of Half-Way-Tree one day and out of nowhere he slapped me on my butt, laughed, and walked off. I was so stunned, disgusted and embarrassed. A lot of people saw, and some were laughing. When I got home I threw the jeans I was wearing in the trash.

SJ, 25

I was once dancing with a guy at Integration Thursdays at UWI and he refused to let me step away from him when I was ready to. I didn't mind him touching and grinding on me initially, but when I started to move away he tightened his hands around my waist and kept wining on me. I tried to push him off subtly because I didn't want to make a scene, but he still wouldn't let me go. He was obviously getting some sick form of gratification more than anybody else. I felt so violated.

AG, 37

My ex-husband used to like to slap and grab me on my breasts, butt, and even my crotch, when we were out in public, even though I expressed to him over and over again that I hated it. He argued that I was acting like I didn't want people to know he was my man. I truly didn't mind when he did those things at home (which was rare, for the record) but I don't think your hands have to be all over me and you tongue down my throat everytime we're out for people to know that we're together.