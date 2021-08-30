Beauty tips that actually work

AS women, we always try our best to look and feel great. Sometimes we'll go the extra mile of enhancing our beauty by trying skin and hair care products we may have read about, seen on social media, or that were promoted by our favourite celebs and influencers.

What are some 'proven' beauty tips that you have tried that actually work for you?

Reyene, 21, social media manager:

I do a lot of natural face masks. I'd make some with brown sugar and water or even honey and egg yolk. Those really help to make my face clearer.

Iasia, 21, social media executive:

Moisturising works for me. Moisturising your skin is so important, especially your face, and it's always good to have a moisturiser that has SPF (sun protection factor), because it protects you from the harsh rays of the sun. I just started moisturising consistently because sometimes I'd get red blotches or small pimples on my face.

Cheyanne, 22, social media marketing officer:

Skin tip — This might sound like a myth but a balanced diet helps. Gone are the days when we would use water alone!

Hair tip — Don't listen to the hair influencers! Try and try and try different products to find what works for you.

Ravina, 22, entrepreneur :

I exfoliate my face and body for glowy and smooth skin. Once or twice a week I'll do this, as it helps to remove dead skin cells, and helps my products penetrate the new skin cells, leaving me with soft and luscious skin.

Asha-Gaye, 21, waitress:

I apply cold-pressed castor oil to my eyelashes every night before bed. It acts as a moisturiser and prevents breakage, thereby giving my lashes a fuller look.

Sashelle, 30, project manager:

I think I read it in some British magazine, but simple, cheap Pears soap does more for my skin than any other expensive cleanser has done. Since using it I don't have breakouts, not even when I'm approaching my period, and my skin stays nice and clear.

Addy, 37, beautician:

This may not be a beauty, beauty tip, but baking soda is a lifesaver in dental hygiene. Brushing once a week with raw baking soda not only whitens your teeth, but also removes even built-up plaque. It's amazing!

Jazmine, 25, store clerk:

Applying liquid oil — any kind — to your feet after you shower will prolong your pedi, and make your feet stay softer for longer. You also won't have to scrub so hard to remove dead skin when you do get a pedicure.