Becoming pregnant with PCOS

So allow me to tell you about my experience. After my gynaecologist did several tests to figure out why it was taking me so long to get pregnant, I was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) last year. After conducting some research, I discovered that PCOS means you have an abundance of body hair and your cycles are irregular. This surprised me because although I have a little light facial hair and my periods have usually been very regular since I was in my teens, with the exception of when they came late due to exam stress. I'm confused, afraid and unsure of what I should do next. I have been trying for two years. Is the diagnosis an indication that I won't be able to conceive? Please help!

Hello there, Reader!

Let me simply encourage you to take a deep breath and relax. PCOS does not rule out the possibility of becoming pregnant; it simply implies that your body may want some assistance in doing so. But first, let's start with a definition of PCOS.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal imbalance in which your body produces higher-than-normal levels of male hormones. It affects one out of every 10 women. PCOS is a condition that affects women. Any two of the following symptoms would have been observed by your doctor if you have PCOS: irregular cycles, excess hair on the body and ultrasounds indicating ovarian cysts.

Although you stated that you notice blood in your underwear on a monthly basis, this does not imply that your menstruation is regular. You could be experiencing an anovulation, which is essentially a bleed without ovulating.

When working with women who have PCOS and want to get pregnant, we usually focus on three critical areas.

Factor 1: Are you ovulating? If not, why not?

Your womb is a very sensitive lady who will not function if your internal or external environment isn't right. Factors that can negatively impact ovulation include under-eating, stress, elevated blood sugar, low thyroid function.

Factor 2: Do you have sex at the appropriate time of the month?

Please, if you are, cease utilising a test strip to figure out if you are ovulating. For women with PCOS, ovulation test strips are ineffective; instead, pay attention to your body cues. Is there a shift in your body temper now that it's time to be intimate with your partner? Is there a change in your cervix's position? Is your discharge stretchy?

Factor 3: Does your partner's sperm have a high sperm count?

Keep in mind that it takes two to tango — a sperm and an egg. Miscarriage was once thought to be linked to a woman's capacity to carry a pregnancy to term. However, a recent study found that sperm quality is linked to pregnancy delays and miscarriages. Making babies with PCOS can be a tricky balancing act. This entails making dietary and lifestyle adjustments to guarantee that you ovulate and lower your chances of having a miscarriage.

Monique Allen, BSC, is a certified holistic nutritionist and PCOS educator. She runs a web-based practice through which she helps women with PCOS regain their bodies without dieting, attending the gym or taking pills. If you need additional resources or personal support, follow her on social media @themoniqueallen or e-mail hello@themoniqueallen.com.