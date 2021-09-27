Best exercises for your 'mummy tummy'

PREGNANCY is a life-changing experience, which can be amazing or scary for women. And, even after giving birth, mothers endure physical and mental changes. In fact, there are some mothers who become gravely insecure about developing the dreaded “mummy tummy” — that soft paunch that falls below a woman's belly button after she has a baby — and do everything, including wearing clothing, to help cover it up.

But you can only seek to cover up for so long before you have to take other steps at a solution. Here are some exercises that health experts have recommended, which you can repeat as much as you wish, daily, to get rid of your mummy tummy.

Seated ab twists

In a seated position on your workout mat, lift both legs off the floor while supporting balance with both hands behind you. Maintain that position while keeping your upper body completely still.

Slowly twist your lower body to the right side as far as you can while bringing your legs back to centre, then twist your other side.

Reverse crunches

For this exercise, you should be lying on the floor with your legs fully extended and arms at the side of your torso, with palms on the floor.

Try your best to keep your hands still.

Next, move your legs up and make sure your feet are together. Then, as you inhale, move your legs towards your torso as you roll your pelvis backwards and raise your hips off the floor. Your knees will be touching your chest for that movement.

Hold the contraction for a second and move your legs back to the starting position while exhaling.

Downward dog knee tuck

On your knees, raise your left leg to move into a split position. Bend your left knee and pull it towards your forehead.

Then straighten your leg and bring the knee outside your left elbow. Straighten the leg again, then bring the knee towards your right elbow. Switch legs and repeat the exercise.

Mountain climbers

Get in a push-up position so that your hands are under your chest. Lift your right foot off the floor and slowly raise your knee as close to your chest as possible. Return to the starting position and repeat with your left leg.

Burpees

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart then lower yourself until your palms are touching the ground. Make sure your palms are flat on the floor. Then kick both your legs backward and get into a push-up position.

Do one push up then quickly reverse your legs back to the squat position and perform a jump to get back in a standing position.