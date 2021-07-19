Best oils and butters for your skin

EVERYONE wants clear, smooth skin, and many people are willing to spend thousands of dollars to achieve this. However, you may not be aware that you can achieve the same effect as you would at a dermatologist or aesthetician with natural oils and butters, limiting the chances of exposure to synthetic and chemical substances.

Moisturising is an important part of every skincare regimen, even for those with oily and combination skin types. A number of natural oils can provide moisture to skin, while even delaying some signs of ageing if used on a regular basis.

We all want that glowing skin, but with the many oils and butters on the market, which ones are best? Aesthetician Nicola Meredith sanctions the list below.

Coconut oil

This oil has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and even wound-healing properties. This suggests that regularly applying coconut oil to the skin will help in keeping bad bacteria and inflammation at bay. However, bear in mind that if you are not cleansing your skin properly, the oil may eventually build and block your pores, having the opposite effect. Tip: If you have eczema, or any condition that causes dry, patchy skin, coconut oil will work wonders in moisturising and treating these.

Almond oil

There is some research that links applying almond oil to the skin and anti-ageing effects. And who doesn't want to look younger for a longer time? It also won't clog pores, and is great for reviving dull skin. Tip: Is your regular lotion doing nothing for your skin? Are you ashy, even after applying copious amounts? Almond oil will have your skin as soft as a baby's in no time.

Olive oil

This oil also has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and even wound-healing properties when applied topically. There is also a possible link between topical application of olive oil and anti-ageing effects. Tip: Olive oil is on the list of essentials that moms need to take to the hospital for their babies' birth. It's used to soften baby's skin after birth, and prevents dryness and cracking, so imagine what it can do for your skin!

Shea butter

This butter is all the rage now and it's for good reason. It is not only rich in nutritious fatty acids, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties, which is ideal for treating damaged and irritated skin. It is also rich in vitamin E and can help fight the effects of ageing. Tip: Apply some shea butter to your feet at night, cover with socks, and you won't have to worry about cracked heels.

Almond butter

Roughly ground almond butter is great as an exfoliating agent. It can also be used to help your skin deal with UV damage to prevent premature ageing.

Tip: Mix almond butter with another great exfoliant, cornmeal, for your weekly rejuvenating session at home.

Cocoa butter

This is an often-used product that is rich in antioxidants and is often used to help lock in moisture. It is also often used to protect the skin during dry weather by acting as a physical barrier to harsh elements. Tip: Use of cocoa butter is also recommended by plastic surgeons for healing scars after surgery, and it's used for fading stretch marks and other marks on the skin.

Coconut butter

This butter is rich in unique medium-chain fats that offer a completely different moisturising profile to other butters. It has lauric acid, which is a natural antibiotic, and also provides various nutrients that's soothing to the skin. It's made from the meat of the coconut, making it an excellent natural exfoliant. Tip: Like almond butter, coconut butter can become part of your weekly exfoliating routine, especially before and after beauty services like waxing.