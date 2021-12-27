Big moves made by Gov't to benefit women, the vulnerable

THERE'S no denying that incredible changes have been made over the last several decades which have improved and transformed the lives of women, thanks to the hard work of the women's movement.

Though the work continues, and though there is still a way to go, we take pleasure in highlighting these achievements on the local front from policymakers, that have been possible thanks to the work of advocates that push women's rights forward.

Two domestic violence shelters opened

The first of three national shelters being established by the Government for women who are victims of abuse, and their children, became operational in November last year, and the second, right on track, was announced earlier this month.

Gender Minister Olivia Grange said this latest shelter “is ready to accept women and their children who have been in abusive situations and need to move from that kind of situation into a shelter where they get protection”.

The opening of the new facility took place on Human Rights Day, December 10 — at the end of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence (GBV).

The shelters form part of the Government's efforts to provide support to women and children impacted by GBV, as well as other forms of abuse.

Approved amendments to the Domestic Violence Act...

Approved amendments to the Domestic Violence Act will be tabled in Parliament early next year.

The Attorney General's Chambers is in the process of reviewing the amendments to the Act. At the completion of this review, the amendments will be tabled in Parliament.

The legislation is being updated to reflect the nuances involved in domestic violence as well as ensuring that victims have greater protection.

Among the legislative changes is the increase in the categories of persons allowed to apply for protection orders, and in the prohibitive behaviour patterns. This will ensure that victims will no longer be restricted to establishing a pattern of abuse before redress can be sought before a court.

Instead, the law will give protection against the behaviour of an abuser, against the threatening or harassing behaviour of people connected to an abuser, and the law will also have provision for the confiscation of a firearm from an abuser when used in a threatening manner.

House, Senate approve Sexual Harassment Bill

Long-awaited legislation aimed at tackling sexual harassment in Jamaica has been approved by both Houses of Parliament.

Following extensive debate in October, the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, 2021, was passed in the Senate, after being approved in the Lower House in July with 10 amendments.

Endorsed by both Government and Opposition senators with an additional 13 amendments, the legislation addresses concerns about sexual harassment which are employment related, occurring in institutions, or arising in the landlord and tenant relationship.

The Bill contains provisions for dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, medical and psychiatric facilities, among other places.

Entities can apply for protection orders on behalf of victims

The gender ministry, as well as selected entities such as the Bureau of Gender Affairs, can now apply for protection orders on behalf of victims of GBV.

A protection order is made by the court to prohibit an abuser from entering or staying in the home, workplace, place of education or any particular area that could affect a victim. Empowering certain entities to apply for the protection order is part of a raft of measures to ensure that victims of GBV get the support they need at all levels.