Breakfast options for your cancer fight

IT is estimated that approximately one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer every year. It is for this reason that women are increasingly called upon to adopt a more proactive approach to the fight against the disease. Recommendations include breast self-exams for adult women of all ages, with the personal responsibility to report any abnormalities to their physicians to facilitate further screening and annual mammograms.

Less talked about, though, is one of the most effective, but significantly underestimated weapons used to fight breast cancer – good nutrition.

Research has shown that anti-cancer nutrition is not only important to slow down the breast cancer process, but it also reduces the risk of developing the disease and assists in the recovery process after cancer.

Unfortunately, the moment most women hear that they need to change their relationship with food, from the outset they feel like this is a punishment, and well, if you are clueless about your options, it may very well be.

You are not alone, the All Woman team, guided by the capable hands of breast cancer survivor and owner of Eden Joy — a health food company dedicated to the breast cancer fight — Dr Elorine Turner Pryce, has you covered. We will be exploring a variety of meal options and recipes specially customised by her suited for various hours of the day and occasions — this week we are focusing on 'breast fast'. Bon Appétit!

EdenJoy Corn Loaf

1 cup ground corn or unrefined cornmeal

1/3 cup coconut milk or any nut milk

1/4 tsp basil, thyme, oregano, mustard seed, celery

1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt

Extra water (if needed)

How to prepare: Mix the ground corn in 1/2 cup water or enough to make a batter. Place 1/3 cup water or nut milk in a pot over medium heat.

Now, pour all the other ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

Once you achieve an even consistency, add the corn batter to the hot water in the pot and stir well with a spatula constantly until it thickens. Pour the contents of the pot into a greased bread pan and bake at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes. By this time a nice crust should be formed.

Fruit-Yoghurt Smoothie

4 oz almond or home-made yoghurt (milk-free)

1/2 cup papaya, ripe, diced

1/2 cup oat milk

1/4 fully ripe banana, optional

1/4 cup raisins

2 tbsps walnut, sunflower seeds & pistachio

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

How to prepare: Cut up fruits and portion all ingredients as directed. Place all the ingredients into a blender and blend on high until smooth. Pour contents into a glass and enjoy!

Gluten-free Protein Bread

1 cup quinoa, cooked

1/2 cup cooked white beans

1/2 cup oat bran

4 tablespoons flax meal

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp baking powder (optional)

3 tsp sugar or honey

1/4 tsp basil, oregano, celery, garlic, onion

1/2 tsp Himalayan salt,

2 cups lukewarm water.

How to prepare: Preheat the oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Place all the ingredients into a bowl and turn gently until all the ingredients are mixed in well. Cover the bowl and place in a warm area, let it sit for 40 minutes to allow it to rise.

Put the dough into a greased bread pan (one pound) and bake covered for 25 minutes, then uncover and bake for 15-20 minutes until brown and firm.

Allow it to cool, then slice and serve with Eden Joy Lactose-free cream cheese or vegan ranch spread.

Raw Oatmeal Pudding

1/2 cup oatmeal flour (ground oatmeal)

1/4 cup oatmeal yoghurt, raw

1 tbsp sea moss gel

1 tsp flax meal

1/4 tsp cinnamon

3 tablespoons raisins

2 tsp mixed seeds, sunflower, pumpkin, hemp

1/2 cup nut or oat milk

1/2 tsp vanilla

How to prepare: Place all the ingredients into a bowl and mix well. Allow it to sit for five to seven minutes until thick. Top it off with banana slices, berries and nuts as per your preference. Enjoy!

Gluten-free Burger Buns (for sandwich)

1/2 cup flax meal

1/2 cup chia seeds

1/3 cup water for soaking seeds

1/3 cup brown rice flour

1/2 cup arrowroot flour

1/4 cup sweet potato flour

1/4 cup tapioca starch

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 1/4 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 - 3/4 cups warm water

How to prepare: Preheat oven 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Soak the chia and flax meal in a bowl for five to seven minutes until a gel is formed.

Add the other ingredients and mix well then allow it to rest covered for 20 minutes. Now, knead or mix well. Using a scoop, make each bun and place it on a greased lined baking sheet.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes

For the sandwich: Feel free to get creative! The sandwich was made with Eden Joy cream cheese, tomato, bell pepper, red onions, marinated turnip, carrot, cucumber and mushrooms.

Next week we will explore exciting entrée ideas you can try at home.

All the products can be accessed from Eden Joy Whole Foods, 79 Manchester Avenue, Denbigh, May Pen, Clarendon, by catalogue shopping or online shopping at edenjoynaturalfoods.weebly.com.

Dr Elorine Turner-Pryce may also be reached at edenjoyliving@gmail.com.