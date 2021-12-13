Dear Donovan,

I have PCOS. Can cerasee help me get pregnant?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine condition in women. PCOS is a disorder in which the ovaries develop numerous fluid-filled cysts or follicles. This condition is also associated with the ovaries producing larger than normal amounts of male sex hormones called androgens. In addition, women with PCOS may have irregular or prolonged menstrual periods. Also, the ovaries may fail to regularly release eggs. All of these conditions can lead to low fertility or infertility.

It should be noted that the exact cause of PCOS is unknown; however, some factors such as excess insulin and male hormones in the body may play a role. Also, it should be noted that obesity is associated with PCOS and can make the complications worse. In addition, women with PCOS appear at higher risk of obesity. Several studies have shown that managing lifestyle and weight are very important in controlling the complications of PCOS.

I must tell you that using cerasee is very deep in our folklore and cerasee is recommended for a number of conditions including purging the blood, detoxing the body, diabetes, hypertension, abdominal pain, constipation, eczema and reducing blood sugar levels. One of the challenges with women with PCOS is that their insulin resistance and blood glucose is usually elevated. Cerasee can help to reduce the blood sugar levels — after all, many women with PCOS are put on Metformin to control blood sugar.

Detoxing the body and improving bowel action could also be important in helping you get pregnant. However, what I will not say is that just drinking cerasee while you're suffering from PCOS will help you to get pregnant. I would just say drinking cerasee can be a natural part of the process. However, if you are drinking cerasee I would say do for it about nine days straight and then stop. It should also be noted that cerasee has been associated with infertility and abortion of the foetus in some cases. So you should drink cerasee before you start trying for pregnancy.

I am not sure what your weight is, but several studies have shown that women with PCOS, by maintaining a healthy weight, can see their menstrual cycle normalised and their chances of pregnancy increase. So I would say focus on getting to the healthy weight by eating healthy and doing proper exercises. It is also very important to reduce fried and sugary foods as well as processed carbohydrates in your diet.

Good luck!

We will answer your weight-related questions

Are you struggling to lose weight or just need some advice on living a healthier life? Tell us about your health issues and we'll have nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant answer them for you. Grant has over 12 years' experience in the fitness industry. Call him at 876-286-1363. E-mail questions to allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.