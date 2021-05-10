Celebrating Corporate Moms - The Masters Of Multitasking — Part 3

Stephanie Angelicia Haase

Junior Supply Chain Manager, Huawei Jamaica

Child: Abigail Sejay Haase, 15

As a supply chain manager Haase is required to participate in accounts strategy planning and implementing key measures of the supply business. She is also tasked with performing competitive analysis of the supply business, identifying and leading customers' supply demand and providing professional supply solutions, leading supply capability development, integrating supply resources, and presenting a relative competitive advantage in the customer interface.

AW: How have you had to change the way you carry out your roles as a mother and a professional this year?

SH: Due to COVID-19 I have been working from home and even though it means being around my child more it also means I have to change the way I do things in order that I can carry out my work duties and ensure my child is taken care off. Normally, I get up go to work and basically put home on pause until I get back. Now I have to juggle working and ensuring she is doing her work and getting the things she needs, like food. I have had to be more deliberate in my approach and learn how to turn off the work mode and initiate mom mode.

AW: What is your motivation for giving your best both at home and at work?

SH: As a Christian I am accountable to God as to how I treat or manage the blessings He has given me and because of this I do my best to ensure that I work hard and am a good steward. I don't always get it right and when I fail I try not to stay down but push ahead and work harder. I am also motivated by the fact that my child is seeing all I do, whether good or bad, and it will affect the way she operates now and as an adult.

AW: What is your number one attribute that you want your child to emulate?

SH: I consider myself to be a humble, hardworking individual and would like my child to emulate these attributes. A lesson I will definitely teach my child is to love God and respect others – to put God first in whatever she is doing, and to believe in her abilities.

AW: What's the best advice you have gotten as a mom?

SH: Spend time with your children. Enjoy every moment you get and let them know every day how much you love them. Finally, do not be afraid to show your faults or weaknesses.

Sheena Johnson

Dealer and activation agent, Digicel

Children: Akeila Hutchinson, 12 years; Alex Hutchinson, 16 years

As dealer and activation agent, Johnson supports over 60 retail stores islandwide, by enabling customer-facing teams to handle almost every transaction presented by consumers and business customers.

This past year, she says she has been on mommy duties every second of the day.

“Working remotely and tutoring both my children was challenging at first, as my job requires a great deal of concentration to avoid errors on customers' accounts.

“From the night before, I would prep for my kids' daily meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and then create a simple roster for us to follow. This roster included mommy's work time, their class time, and their homework time. I'm happy to be working from home, despite the fact that it can sometimes be challenging, because I get a chance to be involved more in my children's school life and be their biggest cheerleader.”

In fact, she said the family now has more bonding time in the evenings, where they watch TV together and play games – Bingo and Monopoly.

“It does pay off when you are able to balance work and parenting…and I am very proud of my daughter who is on the honour roll at her school, Ascot High. Prior to the pandemic, my son was a D student and now he is an A student. Bwoi mi proud bad!”

Asked what is her motivation for giving her best both at home and at work, her answer was simple – “My children! Just waking up to see them is a joy and that's why I work super hard to make ends meet.”

And the number one attribute that she wants her children to emulate?

“I want my children to emulate my approach to life. That is, no matter how challenging life gets, always remember to put God first in everything you do and never be afraid to take on new challenges.”

Shelly-Ann Morgan

Manager, Investment Client Services, Kingston Metropolitan area, Investment Banker, Sagicor Investments

Child: Trey'den Morgan, 16

AW: How have you had to change the way you carry out your roles as a mother and a professional this year?



SM: As a mother I have had to change some things but some things have also remained the same, largely because I have been treating COVID as a big temporary blip, and I don't want to disrupt my routine too much. The changes made have largely been to take advantage of the opportunities presented as a result of the crisis of the pandemic. I have been cooking more at home and preparing more complete and healthier meals. More meal prepping now takes place on a weekend, on account of the fact that my son has a big appetite and my need for him to eat well. On a Sunday, I usually cook enough for him to be able to have a cooked meal for lunch and dinner that usually can serve him for three or so days of the week. Where there is a shortfall he would usually prepare something from a tin, steam some rice or it's just for him to prepare something from what is already packaged in the freezer.



There has also been a shift in the sharing of the chores at home as well, with my son taking on more responsibility at home, for himself personally, as well as for the house. He was always able to help himself in the kitchen, but COVID has definitely allowed me to improve his household skills, and transfer knowledge that will serve him well when the time comes for him to go to college, and into adulthood.



As a professional, nothing has changed significantly as I continue to maintain my early start and late nights. The demands of the job are still coming fast and furious and equally demanding this year compared to last year or any other year. I may be leaving the office earlier on account of the curfews, but I am pretty much transferring my work space from office to home in some instances, and at other times I try to get into office much earlier to get more accomplished. One major difference is that because I haven't changed the time I wake in the mornings, I now enjoy the luxury of preparing my lunch and green juices, etc for myself and one or two lucky team members once it is enough to share.

AW: What is your motivation for giving your best both at home and at work?



SM: My motivation has always been to be the best at whatever I do, and to be an example that anyone can follow. It is very important that anyone who knows me can follow not just what I say, but my example.

AW: What is your number one attribute that you want your child to emulate?



SM: This is a tough one, because I don't believe that there is any one attribute that is more important than another. I like the idea of balance and not extremes, but if I had to choose, it would be for him to have a strong willpower.

Suzette Ramdanie-Linton

Regional Manager, Sales & Service, Western Region, Victoria Mutual Building Society

Children: Eight-year-old Nikolai and 13-year-old Amari

Suzette Ramdanie-Linton supervises the eight out-of-town VMBS branches located in the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St Ann, Trelawny and St James. She is also a Rotarian (11 years) and has been serving in the capacity of assistant governor for the past three years. She is a justice of the peace and has been serving as the first vice-president of the St James Chapter of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica for the past two years.

AW: How have you had to change the way you carry out your roles as a mother and a professional this year?

SR-L: This pandemic has really taught me how important it is to manage your time and prioritise the important daily activities, both planned and unplanned. My days are extremely demanding, starting very early and ending very late. I must, therefore, ensure I balance the needs of my organisation, with the needs of family and my volunteer work.

From a work perspective, my days have changed from constant travelling to my eight branches or to our head office in Kingston for meetings to operating in the virtual environment. This has to be balanced with still meeting the needs of my branches, attending to the needs our members, keeping my team motivated on achieving our targets and ensuring we execute with purpose.

Being a mother is more demanding now than ever and depending on which of my children I am dealing with, I play the role of a either a full time teacher, a PE coach or a guidance counsellor. And with all of this, I also ensure that I also focus on myself by eating healthy, exercising, spending time with my family and keeping the communication going with my friends, while still getting in a little “me time”.

AW: What is your motivation for giving your best both at home and at work?

SR-L: At work, I want everyone to excel and be winners; when VM wins, I win. At home, I want my family to be happy, healthy and successful in all they do — this is every parent's wish for their children. I start each day with prayers, deliver the best of myself and end each day thankful for the day I was blessed to have had.

AW: What is your number one attribute that you want your children to emulate?

SR-L: My integrity is of utmost importance to me; as such, I am always talking to my children about the importance of being honest, caring and confident; that they should always stand up for themselves and for others who need help; always be willing to help those who are in need of help and who are less fortunate; and to never let anyone take advantage of them.

