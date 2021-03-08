IWD 2021: Celebrating our moms, sisters, partners, girlfriends...

MANY of us are familiar with the adage, “behind every successful man is a good woman” — and to test this old phrase one has to look no further than the informal conversations among male friends who often share glowing reports of the women in their lives, even as they complain about their inability to watch the sports channels in peace.

Unfortunately, while men may brag about the strength of the women in their lives in the lunchroom at work and at sports bars, few men make a habit of intentionally acknowledging and celebrating them. And so as we celebrate International Women's Day (IWD), All Woman has given a few men the opportunity to celebrate the women in their lives.

McWayne Flowers, 27, risk management specialist:

For IWD, I am celebrating my mama, sister, partner, girlfriends and aunt. The truth is, all the women in my life are rare gems who I have been, and continue to celebrate as significant to me becoming the wholesome man that I am. I celebrate them every day because they are all phenomenal women who deserve to be celebrated, but especially on IWD, I'll make it known that they are appreciated and loved.

Anthony Cowan, 36, media practitioner:

I will celebrate my mom and my wife on IWD. My mom may no longer be with us, but she was every bit of strength and inspiration to me — I am still in awe at the way she raised six of us all by herself with no dad around. As old as I was, before she passed there was never a time when I couldn't call my mom for advice or just to reason about situations that affected me personally and professionally, and she would always remind me to cling to my faith and trust the Lord's process. She was a queen with a heart of gold.

My wife is my superwoman. She is critical to my strength and success in the way she balances her work, the kids, and home, while I do what I do. Most men might find it hard to acknowledge this, but a wife can make or break a family.

But while I celebrate my mom and wife, I tip my hat to every woman. There is not enough we can do to ever to show you how much we appreciate the things you do for us men, and the things you put your body through to give us the family we want. Every woman is a queen in their own right so wear the crown with pride.

Todd Stanley, 32, teacher:

Mom, it is clear that I am who I am because of your wisdom, your nurturing spirit, your selfless love.

You're my superwoman. Your character, your will, rivals goddesses — my imminent success fuels your engine and my strength propels my dedication.

You are a ray of sunshine when dark clouds hover, and it's in these dark times that I treasure the love of my mother.

Granville Knight, 29, financial advisor:

It was last night that I was reading through my journal and I was reflecting on the fact that my mother worked so hard to care for my siblings and I — labouring extensively every day, washing people's clothes and cleaning classrooms, churches, just finding work wherever she could. And now, in her late fifties, she is unable to use her hands effectively and I look at that as a sacrifice. Jesus Christ 'took the knee' on his hands to set us free from sin, and my mother, to set us free from poverty, sacrificed her hands. So, I celebrate her for this. I also celebrate all the other leading women in my life — my fiancée, sisters, and friends, who all play a big role in me being the man that I am.

Rashard Smith, 39, medical professional:

I am celebrating my mother, wife, the mother of my child, and all my very close friends. Each of these women has a hand in the man that I am today. The truth is that at some point in my life each of them helped me up, supported me, offered me kindness, love, and in many ways devoted themselves to me. I am also proud because each of them found a way to excel in their respective fields, breaking barriers and making a name for themselves, which I am also very proud of. Big up every woman on IWD, I hope that every man who has benefited from your love and support will remind you of this today.

Daniel Allison, 23, financial advisor

International Women's Day celebrates the strides women have made in achieving the once unthinkable and unimaginable; breaking the glass ceiling and showcasing what strong, benevolent women can add to society. With that being said, I'd like to highlight a courageous friend of mine, Isheba Cornwall, on the phenomenal work she's been doing by sparking energy into her peers as well as the youth in Jamaica to become the best versions of themselves.

Through her social media platforms, outreach initiatives and/or any platform she's able to grace, Isheba is always ready to reinvigorate life into anyone through her inspirational stories and achievements. I applaud and acknowledge my good friend Isheba, as we celebrate the crème de la crème of Jamaican society.

Kemal Forde, 18, student:

When I think about International Women's Day, many women come to mind — my mother, aunts and sisters who are phenomenal women. However, Jordyane Absolam, affectionately called 'Jojo', is one of my favourite contemporary women who is always on the move but still manages to slow down in order to spend time with the ones she loves. She asserts herself as a queen as she is always making sure to add a positive light into every environment that she enters. Jordyane is an inspiration, mentor, friend and sister who will always continue to make strides no matter the circumstances.

Roderick Boulin, 24, videographer and web designer:

Big up for being a very inspirational woman. You're one of my biggest motivators, Jamila. I thank God for the blessing of having you in my life. Hallelujah.