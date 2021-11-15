Coffee as a beauty aid

ASK any serious coffee drinker and they'll tell you that the initial high they get from a cup of the brew in the morning is like no other — it wakes you up, perks you up, and makes you able to face your day. But coffee is not only good for getting you out of that early morning mental slump — it has many other uses for your skin, and even your hair too.

Aesthetician Nicola Meredith points to the ingredient being used in many of the products we use in our beauty routine daily, from exfoliators to conditioners.

“Coffee grounds exfoliate and nourish, and brings back that suppleness to your skin,” she said. “The smell is also heavenly, and is used in supplies like candles and waxes to give that soothing, calming effect.”

She notes a few ways you can make coffee a part of your lifestyle, even after you've made that cuppa in the morning.

Exfoliation

After you have made your pot of coffee from grounds, remove the filter and mix the grounds with honey or sugar for an invigorating scrub. “This can be used on the body and face, and you will see instant results,” Meredith said. “Just follow with your favourite moisturiser and you'll be glowing.”

Under-eye bags

A cup of coffee will wake you up in the morning, but if you've had a rough night, you will still look tired in the eyes. “Coffee grounds also make a soothing under-eye mask, where you can freeze them and then apply to the area,” Meredith said. “The results will be instant!”

Deep clean your scalp

If you have issues with itching, drying and even product build-up in your hair, coffee grounds are good for use after your shampoo. Meredith advises that in this instance, you would rub and massage the grounds onto your scalp area, leave for a few minutes, then do a final shampoo and condition as usual.

A 2014 study also showed that caffeine even helps with hair growth! The study, Differential effects of caffeine on hair shaft elongation... by TW Fischer et al, and published in the British Journal of Dermatology, found new growth-promoting effects of caffeine on human hair follicles in people of both sexes when the product was applied to the scalp.

Make your own soaps

Social media has taught us that we can do and make anything we put our minds to, and plenty people who have been working from home have dabbled in making natural products. Why not try soap making with coffee as an additive? Add some grounds to your soap recipe, or even to your existing body wash, for that soothing and detoxifying effect.

Lip balm

Lots of people have also been experimenting with making their own lip balms, and coffee is another great ingredient to add. With its exfoliating effects, no doubt your chapped lips will thank you.

Reduce effects of ageing

Coffee has been proven to be a powerful antioxidant, which increases collagen production and prevents premature ageing, according to studies. The high levels of the antioxidant polyphenol in coffee helps protect the skin against the sun's UV rays, helping with sun exposure which prematurely ages the skin, Meredith said.

Acne aid

For those suffering from acne, dead cells are stuck on the skin's surface, creating a clog of excess oil. As an acne aid coffee will help with cleansing and exfoliating the skin, getting rid of the dead cells, and promoting healing. The compounds in coffee will also reduce inflammation and swelling.

“What makes coffee simple to use as a beauty aid is that it doesn't require much preparation — simply mix the used or unused grounds with a little bit of water, honey or your choice of oil and scrub,” Meredith said. “It's one of the simplest beauty balms, and one that is highly effective.”