AS we ease into the new year, we can approach our relationships with one of the most powerful takeaways from the Christmas season — the power of commitment. As the scripture teaches, Mary, the mother of Jesus, was pregnant and Joseph, her husband, was not the biological father. Being a just man, Joseph, before receiving the revelation that the baby was from God, was unwilling to put Mary to shame, so he planned to divorce her quietly. But having received word from God that Jesus was conceived through the Holy Spirit, Joseph faithfully accepted the assignment and lived out his commitment as husband to Mary and earthly father to Jesus.

So Joseph wasn't Jesus' father by blood, but his commitment and covenant with Mary created the pathway and alignment for Jesus to be placed in the lineage of David. Commitment is thicker than blood. And through this commitment, the scripture is fulfilled, and behold the 28 generations outlined at the beginning of the book of Matthew in the New Testament.

“And Jacob the father of Joseph, the husband of Mary, of whom Jesus was born, who is called Christ. So all the generations from Abraham to David were fourteen generations, and from David to the deportation to Babylon fourteen generations, and from the deportation to Babylon to the Christ fourteen generations” – Matthew 1: 16-17, ESV.

The genealogy of Jesus is a powerful reminder that our commitment is what counts. How many people do we know, who are related by blood, who don't care for each other? How many fathers do we know who have abandoned their wives and children and leave them to struggle to eat and get by? How many fathers do we know that grumble and complain when they are called upon to support the children that came from their loins? How many mothers do we know that have left their children on someone else's doorstep or near a garbage heap? How many mothers do we know about who have led their girl children into abominable 'situationships' with grown men? How many children do we know that have abandoned their elderly loved ones in State care or hospital during this season? We all know or have at least heard enough stories to know that blood relation doesn't mean love or commitment.

As we step into 2022, let us reflect on the power of faith, decision and commitment. Who has God provided for you to love and care for in your life? If they are related by blood, strengthen that bond with the power of your commitment. If they are not related by blood, like Joseph and Jesus, you can accept an amazing assignment and provide a channel and lineage of love. Let this year be a year of building and strengthening your family, knowing that family is not necessarily the people who have a similar DNA, but the people you choose to love. Strengthen that love with commitment and reap the blessings of God.

Shelly-Ann Harris is the author of God's Woman and The Goodies on Her Tray. She is also the founder of Family & Faith Magazine.