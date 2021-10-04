Cyclical vulvovaginitis — Causes, prevention, treatment

THE moment a woman begins to experience burning and itching, no matter what time of the month it is, she is likely to suspect that an infection is a culprit. But if you have ever wondered why like clockwork there is a recurrent burning and/or itching in your vulva and/or vagina at the same phase of the menstrual cycle, consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Leo Walker said that you could be experiencing a condition called cyclic vulvovaginitis.

“It's really just a recurrent irritation to the vulva/vagina [that women] usually experience before the start of the period. It tends to occur around the same time monthly, hence the term cyclic,” Dr Walker told All Woman.

He explained that the condition which can affect any woman of child-bearing age once she is menstruating, may have two other major causes, namely cyclic vulvovaginal candidiasis and autoimmune progesterone dermatitis.

“Cyclic vulvovaginitis can also be secondary to a recurrent yeast infection, but commonly it's just secondary to the hormonal fluctuations during a woman's cycle, particularly progesterone,” he explained.

On the bright side though, Dr Walker said that there are several available treatment options to help with managing the condition. These, he said, include several non-medical treatments that women can practice to reduce the risk

“Treatment can often range from antifungal therapy, as well as risk reduction methods, including wearing cotton underwear, staying clear of douching, avoiding using soaps with strong aromas. Women, especially those who struggle with recurrent cyclic vulvovaginitis, can also use oestrogen to combat the effects of progesterone,” Dr Walker advised.

Other general measures that women can take include avoiding bubble baths, spermicides, use a non-soap cleansers and moisturisers, avoiding tight-fitting clothing, staying away from all scented sanitary products including pads and tampons, and maintaining good hygiene.

But bearing so many similarities to other common vaginal complaints, with two of its major symptoms being itching and burning, how do doctors make the distinction between cyclic vulvovaginitis and other gynaecological-related conditions?

“Typically a diagnosis is based on the history and examination. Vaginal swabs can be taken to confirm candida (yeast) and rarely, skin biopsies may be necessary,” Dr Walker said.

He underscored that when women experience these symptoms, it is important to have them investigated to reduce the possibility of complications related to non-treatment.

“Most often women will experience some inflammation and irritation to the area which will invariably prompt them to seek medical attention. But, for those who don't, the chronic inflammation can result in increased sensitivity of the vulva, particularly to light touch which can affect a woman's sex life and overall quality of life,” Dr Walker said.

Dr Leo Walker is a maternal foetal fellow at the University Hospital at the University Hospital of the West Indies. His obstetrician and gynaecology practices are at Westminster and Oxford Medical Centres.