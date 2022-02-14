Dania Beckford diversifies with launch of affirmation cards

THE confidence advocate, consummate communicator and CEO of Broadtail designs, Dania Beckford, has created another product that will undoubtedly be among the essential items in every woman's purse very soon. The latest addition to the Broadtail brand is the Being Broadtail Affirmation cards.

Known to be very passionate and outspoken, Beckford has always sought to uplift those with whom she comes into contact. Over the years, her Broadtail line has evolved from creating resort wear and carnival costumes for full-figured women, to a movement boosting confidence, self-esteem and empowering women of various body types to live boldly in their truth.

Her newest product is a deck of 23 cards with profound yet witty statements aimed at opening the mind of the reader and immediately delivering a sense of conviction. It is intended for every woman to feel good about herself, while feeling empowered to tackle challenging times.

“Each statement comes from a deep and intimate place because I've actually said these things to myself based on past experiences. They've helped me so I thought it would be the ideal gift for women who need a little boost every now and again,” Beckford shared.

The cards were thoughtfully designed and packaged to conveniently fit anywhere that a bank card can. Women can choose to travel with the entire deck or take the card of choice as a reminder on any journey. There are no limits to the number of cards you may choose on a given day as there is a card for every situation.

Launched on February 1, 2022, the feedback has been both inspirational and encouraging.

“The very first sale of the deck of affirmation cards was a husband who knew that his wife was having confidence challenges and wanted to help her get through her challenging moments as a new mother. Her reaction to the messages was enough motivation for me to launch,” Beckford shared.

Women have been gifting the cards to friends and family in an effort to strengthen them on their confidence journey. Beckford is heartened by the support ahead of the launch of season two of the Being Broadtail podcast and YouTube series set to be released on March 3. The series and affirmation cards are her efforts to assist in building a throng of confident women walking in their purpose.