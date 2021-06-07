Dating a Gemini: The two-faced hopeless romantic

GEMINIS are known among the zodiacs for their duality, and as such they are symbolically represented as twins. Because of their 'two minds', Geminis are often said to be outgoing, open to change, adventures and new ideas, and are very creative and social.

But although their free-spirited qualities are often celebrated, the twin mind can be both a blessing and a curse. Geminis are often accused of being moody, indecisive and recklessly impulsive. In relationships, they are both ice-cold and red-hot, and they fluctuate between the two so often and so quickly that it can be hard to keep up. They are notorious for making grand gestures and falling deeply in love, only to wake up one day and just… change their minds.

But don't take it from me. Let these people who have dated or are currently dating Geminis tell you about their record.

The Gemini man

Sandy, 28:

My husband is a Gemini and he is a total sweetheart. He is very expressive and caring. The only issue is that he doesn't really take initiative. He always leaves me to make the big decisions, and his attention span is so short. He is extremely forgetful.

Terri, 36:

Gemini men give the most bun, and they are the most insecure. My Gemini ex got depressed and claimed he was going to end his life because he 'heard' I was cheating. He would constantly search my phone and watch my house. He was an obsessive maniac. And this whole time he was the one cheating on me.

Abbi, 30:

They are clingy and pathologically mendacious, and abusive! They say the most hurtful things, and then they can't handle when you say hurtful things back to them. My baby daddy is a Gemini and we broke up three years now and he is still finding ways to blame me for all his problems.

The Gemini woman

TJ, 34:

Crazy, crazy, crazy. Something was always bothering her. When it wasn't the 'tone' of my texts, it was her 'hormones' or past traumas or the ocean or the moon in retrograde or something. Every single day. I was so afraid to ask 'How are you?' because it would be a long 'buss ears'. She was very sensual though. She had this vulnerable, open, sexy thing about her in bed that made all the craziness worth it.

Sean, 37:

I dated three Geminis, and I didn't really believe in the astrology thing until I realised they were all the same. Over sensitive, jealous and bawly-bawly. If I come home from work at 6:00 today, and come home at 6:02 tomorrow, there will be an argument. They always want consistency even though they are never consistent. One minute they treat you like a god and the next minute they treat you like garbage.

Joe, 31:

I didn't even have to do or say anything to her because her feelings were strong enough to develop by themselves. This girl and I barely texted for a week when she started telling me how madly in love with me she was. I thought that couldn't be serious, but she was. She randomly came to my house and cleaned the whole place and cooked for me, and that felt really good. Then while we were in bed she just got sad and started crying that she felt stupid for doing all of that, and she wouldn't do it again. I said 'OK' and suddenly she got angry and said I sounded like I didn't appreciate her effort. I tried to calm her down but she was inconsolable. She broke up with me about twice a week. The entire relationship lasted seven weeks, and to this day she still texts me randomly. Either she misses me and wants us to work on things, she is sending unsolicited nudes, or she is bringing up an old argument and saying how much I hurt her.