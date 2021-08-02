Dating the DIFFICULT to resist LEO

FOR those who have dated people born between July 22 and August 22, passionate, generous, warm-hearted, cheerful and humorous should have been some of the personality traits you were blessed with. Because these are the strengths of the Leo, named for the king of the jungle. But Leos can get a bit arrogant, self-centred and lazy, too — and just like the animal they were named for, they dislike not being treated like royalty.

People born under this zodiac sign are said to be natural born leaders — self-confident, dominant and extremely difficult to resist… and like the fire sign to which they belong, they're full of energy, and refuse to be smothered.

What's it like dating a Leo?

The Leo man

Jessica B, 28:

Fun, crazy, never wrong — and even when I'd point out that he was wrong, he'd find a way to twist things around to make himself the victor. There's no use arguing with a Leo man — even when wrong he will snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. That was just too much confidence for me.

Liana S, 30:

He expected me to worship him, because he truly believed in his mind that he was the dominant species. I've never met a more arrogant man — arrogant, charismatic, and able to sweet talk the pants off any woman — and what many women I had to deal with in the relationship!

Chrissy Y, 24:

My Leo man was very caring, demanding of my time and affection and very clingy — he liked to show ownership. He also had his vice — he drank like a sailor and just really embraced life to the fullest. He was the truest definition of YOLO.

Tresha W, 22:

Gaslighter, manipulator, took me for a fool. At one point I even started believing that I was wrong and he was right — even though I had experienced what I experienced. The biggest trickster I ever met, but great enough in bed to make up for all his shortcomings in the personality arena.

The Leo woman

Edward S, 30:

Talk about confidence — but to the 100th degree! This girl was so full of herself that no one else could walk in her shoes. And once she decides that she hates you, you won't be spared her venom. The thing about her though was that even though she was the only one who believed that she was all that, I couldn't knock her for believing in herself.

Phil F, 38:

You know how women always want to be right about everything — the Leo woman truly believes that she is right, even when you point out otherwise. She was also very unfaithful and manipulative, and for years I put up with her ish, 'cause she truly spun my head to make me believe that I couldn't do better than her.

Leon T, 32:

Stubborn to a T, and very sensitive, like she always wanted affirmation of her beauty, how special she was, and how much I loved her. I guess you could say that she expected to be worshipped, and for the times that I didn't praise her, I'd get the cold shoulder, or be guilt tripped into idolising her.

Kevin HG, 25:

This woman had so many issues, and always wanted my attention, or she would start drama. If you see two women fighting over man, you can be assured that one will be a Leo. My Leo girl came to my office to fight a colleague, because her mind told her that I was involved with the girl, simply because we had a project to do together. When I say crazy, and dramatic, that's the Leo woman!