Dating the stubborn, defiant Virgo

FOR those who have dated people born between August 23 and September 22, loyal, analytical, kind, hard-working and practical would have been some of their positive personality traits. These are the strengths of a Virgo, that earth sign that makes sure all bases are covered in life and love. But Virgos are also worrywarts, self-critical, stubborn, uptight and picky, and may even come off as cold.

Their symbol, the virgin, also means they are considered the purest of all the zodiac signs, but for some people this is up for debate.

What's it like dating a Virgo?

THE VIRGO MAN

Claudette, 30:

My Virgo ex was a mama's boy, and couldn't make any decisions without calling his mother first. And I mean every single decision! The worst was when I told him that he was boring in bed, and needed to read a few books to learn what women wanted. I caught him on the phone, notebook in hand, taking love advice from his mother!

Stephanie, 47:

They may be boring as hell but they are faithful to a T; they will never let you down. This has been true for the three Virgos I've had long-term relationships with. They will also do anything you ask, and are really good partners for those women who want a man to settle down and build a family with.

Sara, 32:

Humble, kind, patient — if you want a perfect mate, then a Virgo man is who you should be looking for. They will find the good in everybody, and it's very refreshing having a partner like that.

Sanisha, 26:

They will worry so much that they are annoying. Worried about the past, worried about the future, worried about mistakes they made or will make in the future, worried about whether you love them, worried about whether they're pleasing you… A Virgo man is high blood pressure and a stroke waiting to happen.

Monese, 40:

They are very judgemental, even though they will try to fool you into thinking that it's constructive criticism. The fact is, though, Virgos think they're above everyone else and will judge you until “Thy kingdom come”.

THE VIRGO WOMAN

Kash, 38:

Very stubborn, defiant, and will get you in trouble because of how stubborn they are. My Virgo ex would insist that she knew right, and several times almost got me in trouble because she was so stubborn. This girl made me drive through the ghetto one time, at night in the pouring rain, following the directions from Google Maps because she insisted the technology was right, even though I was wary. Even when we ended up on a dead end road in Jungle, she just pouted and fixed her lips to say I was the one who turned on the wrong road.

Giovanni, 22:

These are some of the most uptight women you'll ever meet. They never know how to just chill, and they take themselves way too seriously. If you see a girl on campus panicking over some grade, or her GPA, or who doesn't want to date because she's too focused on the end game, you can bet that she's a Virgo. They will overwork and worry themselves to death.

Russell, 40:

They have this image in their heads of how things should be, and woe be unto you if you don't fit in. My wife and I are on totally different pages because of this. She expects perfection — like any marriage is perfect — like flowers and foot massages and things like that all the time, and when I don't meet her expectations she calls my friends and family and complains. And my ex was the same, and a Virgo, so I know that's their flaw.

Damian, 30:

Virgo women are so picky about everything, even the men they will be with. They have an idea in their head for what they want — men, favourite foods, how the house should look, what colours should be the decor... It's obsessive and they just can't let go.