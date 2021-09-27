Deandra Morrison bridges the gap between stylish and affordable with FramesRx Eyewear

WHEN 26-year-old Deandra Morrison realised that it was getting harder and harder to find prescription glasses that matched her style, she set out to do something about it. After much research and a business plan, FramesRx Eyewear was born with the aim of providing stylish eyeglass frames at affordable prices.

“I have been wearing heavy prescription glasses for most of my life and was always disappointed with the options of frames recommended locally. Local eyecare is also very expensive and so I decided to start researching how to spend less while getting styles I loved. I finally found out how to source my frames and began receiving so many compliments from people who experienced the same issues. This made me realise that I could help others find their style and wear their frames with confidence and so I started FramesRx in December of 2020,” shared Morrison.

Morrison, who is a marketing professional, says while entrepreneurship always came naturally, the journey so far has been rewarding but challenging; a comment that isn't surprising after witnessing the effects of the pandemic.

“I have always been innovative and I have family members who are small business owners so I think entrepreneurship is in my blood. However, I must admit that starting a business in a pandemic has been challenging. It was a risk but I felt I had to take it. Being based online is an advantage but at the same time, everyone is going through their financial problems and so I am grateful to have customers who choose to spend their money with me in these trying times,” expressed Morrison, who also manages all aspects of the operations herself while having a 9-5 job.

Despite this, Morrison still puts her all into the business. She carefully chooses the best frames by looking for unique eyewear, keeping up with trends and ensuring great quality for each customer. Her favourite part of running FramesRx she says is watching her customers finally falling in love with a frame.

“We do cater to men but most of our customer base are women and it's a joy seeing their faces when they try on a frame and fall in love with it. It makes me feel good that I can make other women feel good and do so in style. Our brand is dynamic and we're always ready to help by giving personalised service,” shared Morrison.

Morrison is hoping that FramesRx will expand locally and have its physical location where people can fit frames and also get their prescription filled in one go. To women nervous about starting their own business, Morrison says the key is to ignore the doubts and stick to the plan.

“My advice is to just start! If you have a good idea and you've done your research go ahead and take that leap of faith. It is also important to have a vision for your business, be clear about where you want to go and how you'll get there, so go for it! Everything you want is on the other side of fear,” she said.

FramesRx Eyewear can be found on Instagram @Framesrx_ and Facebook at FramesRx Eyewear by Deehanna, as well as online at www.framesrxeyewear.com.